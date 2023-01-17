With the cold of winter upon us, the Rotary Club of Grand Island will host its annual Undie Sunday 2023 collection between Jan 22-29. For 23 years, the Rotary Club has sponsored the collection of new and unused underclothing and socks, which provide personal dignity, comfort and warmth – and are so much appreciated by those who receive them each year.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO