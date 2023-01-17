Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
Guest Editorial: Rotary Club of Grand Island's annual Undie Sunday collection starts Jan. 22
With the cold of winter upon us, the Rotary Club of Grand Island will host its annual Undie Sunday 2023 collection between Jan 22-29. For 23 years, the Rotary Club has sponsored the collection of new and unused underclothing and socks, which provide personal dignity, comfort and warmth – and are so much appreciated by those who receive them each year.
Niagara University cuts ribbon on renovated Kiernan Center
Facility is a center for student academic and recreation activities. Niagara University celebrated the completion of an $11.5 million renovation project at its Kiernan Recreation Center on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project was funded through a $1 million grant from the New York State Higher Education Capital (HECap) matching program, as well as other private donations and university investments.
Community Beer Works & Cincinnati-Based Rhinegeist Brewery announce for-good football rivalry
Losing brewery will donate to the winning team’s sports charity of choice. Today, Community Beer Works (CBW) and Rhinegeist Brewery have announced a friendly for-good rivalry for this Sunday’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Each brewery has selected a charity with relations to their hometown team. The losing brewery will place a $1,000 donation to the winning brewery’s designated charity.
Youngstown Garden Club slates 'Starry Night' fundraiser
The Youngstown Garden Club invites the community to attend its annual fundraiser, “Starry Night.” The event takes place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown. Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, a coffee bar with homemade desserts, and receive instruction...
UB awarded $1.5 million NSF grant to boost STEM students
Program will support 25 low-income students via scholarships and support services. Students who are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs are more likely to succeed if they experience positive psychosocial factors such as sense-of-belonging and self-efficacy. Less is known about how other matters, such as social justice...
Obituary: Alan M. Geldin
Alan M. Geldin, 77, of Grand Island, New York, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, at Our Lady Of Peace nursing home in Lewiston. Alan was born in Rochester, New York, the son of the late Faye and Norman Geldin. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Schechter) Geldin; father of Stacey Geldin and Brian Geldin; and son-in-law Stephen S Miller. He cherished his three grandchildren: Eliana, Hayden and Landon Goldsamt.
Obituary: James F. Rose
James F. Rose, 58, of Niagara Falls, was called home on Jan. 16, 2023. He was the owner of Jim’s Trucking & Paving. James was predeceased by his father. He leaves behind his mother, wife, three daughters, three grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. A viewing will...
