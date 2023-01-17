California calculates storm damage numbers, deaths following downpour

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The parade of storms pummeling California has been great for the state's water supply, but terrible in terms of property damage and loss of life.

Following the series of torrential downpours, high winds, thunder and lightning, 41 counties are now under a Federal Emergency Declaration. Flooding and mudslides continue to threaten communities and 20 people have died in the storms. To provide some contrast, only 12 people died in California wildfires over the past two years.

The 2023 year started with San Francisco getting over five inches of rain in one day. "Just through the month of January we've already had eight inches of rain for downtown San Francisco," National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Miller told KCBS Radio. "Anywhere from two to three inches of rain in the past four to five days."

Overall, the city has received 17 inches when counting from the week before Christmas.

As of Monday, the Sierra snowpack marked 247% of the average following a massive dump of snow brought on by California’s series of winter storms. "Our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in the past 40 years," said Sean de Guzman, with the State Department of Water Resources.

Four South Bay reservoirs have received so much rain water that they are spilling over the top and residents can't get enough of it. The spillway at the Lexington Reservoir on the Los Gatos Creek has been drawing in onlookers after word got out that it began overflowing Sunday evening.

For many, it's a sight for sore eyes. "A lot of water, finally. Been a long time since we've seen that much water around here," one resident told KCBS Radio.

While it's quite a dramatic gush, water officials said the spillage will be absorbed by nearby creeks and rivers. "If the spilled amount is not large, it's not initial downstream," Bassam Kassab, who helps oversee reservoirs in the Santa Clara Valley District, explained to KCBS Radio.

Three other reservoirs are also overflowing in the South Bay. Thanks to the rains, water levels are now at over 60% capacity. "Hopefully if we continue to get a little bit of rain, not too much in February and March, we'll start the spring in a good place," Kasaab said.

