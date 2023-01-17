Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
whdh.com
Investigators search for a motive in Ana Walshe murder case, point to possible divorce plans
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a motive for the murder of Ana Walshe as prosecutors build their case against her husband Brian Walshe. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors hinted at what they think the motive may have been. They say that on Dec. 27, just days before Ana disappeared, Brian googled “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” and “how long for someone to be missing to inherit.”
WCVB
Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive
BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her remains after using his son’s iPad to research the best ways to get rid of a body, prosecutors said in court, prosecutors said Wednesday. Brian Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court...
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury
At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
Teen sentenced to life in prison for murdering bedridden woman
Heavenly Arroyo, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 19 years.
Boston Bank Robber Busted Thanks To Quick-Thinking Teller: DA
A Boston bank teller remained calm and collected when a man handed them a note that said he had a bomb and wanted money, authorities said. Police made a quick arrest in the case thanks to their quick-thining. Joseph Campbell, 59, was arrested and charged with armed robbery stemming from the Tu…
WCVB
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
List of Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made on son’s iPad after his wife vanished
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, went online after the disappearance of his wife and Googled ways to get rid of a body and how long DNA lasts, prosecutors allege. Brian Walshe was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
liveboston617.org
Driver Flees After Brandishing a Gun To Boston Police Officer In Road Rage Incident
On Thursday, January 19th, 2023, at approximately 21:15 hours, a Boston Police officer from District E-5 was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle on Washington Street. At the time, an E-5 unit was driving behind a grey Volkswagen when the driver appeared to get outwardly angry at...
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison, printed over $400K in fake bills
A Quincy man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to counterfeiting hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Good Samaritan uses CPR to save woman's life outside Market Basket
BROCKTON - The action of a quick-thinking grocery shopper proved to be lifesaving when a woman started seizing in a supermarket parking lot. "Honestly, if somebody didn't help me, I probably would've died," Sydney Kilroy told WBZ-TV. She's lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who jumped into action at a Brockton Market Basket. Kilroy was grocery shopping with her mother and sister Tuesday night when she began feeling unwell. She started seizing in the car before her family could park. "She was foaming by the mouth," said Denise Tomkiewicz, a bystander. "She was very pale and blue." While others panicked, Tomkiewicz...
