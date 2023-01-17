COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a motive for the murder of Ana Walshe as prosecutors build their case against her husband Brian Walshe. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors hinted at what they think the motive may have been. They say that on Dec. 27, just days before Ana disappeared, Brian googled “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” and “how long for someone to be missing to inherit.”

COHASSET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO