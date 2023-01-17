ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

whdh.com

Investigators search for a motive in Ana Walshe murder case, point to possible divorce plans

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a motive for the murder of Ana Walshe as prosecutors build their case against her husband Brian Walshe. In court on Wednesday, prosecutors hinted at what they think the motive may have been. They say that on Dec. 27, just days before Ana disappeared, Brian googled “what’s the best state to divorce for a man” and “how long for someone to be missing to inherit.”
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive

BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury

At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized

SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
SALEM, NH
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Good Samaritan uses CPR to save woman's life outside Market Basket

BROCKTON - The action of a quick-thinking grocery shopper proved to be lifesaving when a woman started seizing in a supermarket parking lot. "Honestly, if somebody didn't help me, I probably would've died," Sydney Kilroy told WBZ-TV. She's lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who jumped into action at a Brockton Market Basket. Kilroy was grocery shopping with her mother and sister Tuesday night when she began feeling unwell. She started seizing in the car before her family could park. "She was foaming by the mouth," said Denise Tomkiewicz, a bystander. "She was very pale and blue." While others panicked, Tomkiewicz...
BROCKTON, MA

