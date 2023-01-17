ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Prosecutors allege Alabama basketball player Darius Miles gave gun to man who killed woman in Tuscaloosa

By Drew Taylor
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly provided the gun to the man who shot and killed a woman in Tuscaloosa Sunday , court documents stated.

In a deposition filed Tuesday, prosecutors claim that Miles, 21, admitted to providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Jamea Harris, 23, Sunday morning in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers were called to an area near the Walk of Champions on University Boulevard at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday. On the scene, police found Harris shot to death in a car. The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into and that he had also returned fire in self-defense.

Although witnesses reportedly identified Davis as the shooter, both he and Miles have been charged with capital murder.

In the wake of the shooting, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats offered his condolences to Harris family and friends.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today,” Oats said.

Both Davis and Miles remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
