Lexington, KY

David Coomer
5d ago

Democrats and republicans in the White House done just as much but got no time got by with it

Court TV

Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris incarcerated at same federal prison

LEXINGTON (Court TV) — Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris are serving their sentences at same federal prison, according to records. On Tuesday, Julie Chrisley reported to FMC Lexington to begin her seven year sentence following convictions for fraud and tax evasion. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, is serving his 12-year sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WMBB

Update: Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman about 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing of Alisha Gomez. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. Gomez was described as […]
DESTIN, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman headed to prison for stealing identities, defrauding banks

An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for stealing the identities of medical professionals and taking out loans using their identities. She was sentenced to 81 total months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
DAPHNE, AL
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRG News 5

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
MILTON, FL
WLKY.com

Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison

ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
MARIANNA, FL
getthecoast.com

Fort Walton Beach Police discover Fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone inside apartment

On January 14, 2023, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department made a number of felony drug and weapons arrests at an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue. According to a press release from the department, an officer responding to a call for service noticed a group of five males near the building and became suspicious of possible illegal narcotics activity. As he approached the group to question them, the suspects fled on foot.

