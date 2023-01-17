LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO