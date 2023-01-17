Read full article on original website
David Coomer
5d ago
Democrats and republicans in the White House done just as much but got no time got by with it
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
Court TV
Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris incarcerated at same federal prison
LEXINGTON (Court TV) — Ex-reality stars Julie Chrisley and Jerry Harris are serving their sentences at same federal prison, according to records. On Tuesday, Julie Chrisley reported to FMC Lexington to begin her seven year sentence following convictions for fraud and tax evasion. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, is serving his 12-year sentence at a minimum security federal prison camp in Pensacola.
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Update: Man who stabbed woman more than 100 times sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who stabbed a woman about 150 times was sentenced to life in prison this week. Storm Royal Thayer, 26, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the July 2021 killing of Alisha Gomez. The incident happened in San Destin at Thayer’s father’s home. Gomez was described as […]
Alabama woman headed to prison for stealing identities, defrauding banks
An Alabama woman was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for stealing the identities of medical professionals and taking out loans using their identities. She was sentenced to 81 total months imprisonment for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, four counts of wire fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
Florida Woman Arrested With Stolen Scratch-Off Tickets, Meth In A “Hide-A-Can”
A Florida woman has been arrested after a traffic stop resulted in stolen lottery tickets and vape pens from her employer, as well as methamphetamine. According to investigators, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Javonnia Peak and Sgt. Joe Milonas were working enforcement on Interstate 10
Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
WLKY.com
Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
wdrb.com
KSP in contact with family of missing mother Andrea Knabel after human remains found in Boyle County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of missing mother Andrea Knabel says they're in contact with Kentucky State Police again, after a new set of human remains found in Boyle County Friday night. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's...
Chrisleys celebrate Julie’s 50th birthday as they prepare to report to prison
ATLANTA — As Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to report to prison on Tuesday, their family celebrated Julie’s 50th birthday recently. Last year, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Evidence showed the couple took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
WEAR
Deputies: Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Escambia County Dollar General
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a Dollar General in Escambia County on Wednesday, according to deputies. The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Dollar General on Lillian Highway. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded for an armed robbery. A woman was reportedly walking...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach Police discover Fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone inside apartment
On January 14, 2023, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department made a number of felony drug and weapons arrests at an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue. According to a press release from the department, an officer responding to a call for service noticed a group of five males near the building and became suspicious of possible illegal narcotics activity. As he approached the group to question them, the suspects fled on foot.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
WKYT 27
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a shooting on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning. They say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault is now facing a second-degree assault charge for the shooting. Police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers...
