kelo.com
Sioux City teacher pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A Sioux City middle school teacher and baseball coach has pled guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Andrew John Heller, age 39, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, responding to an ad appearing to be from a 19-year-old female, during a human trafficking investigation by the FBI and Sioux City Police Department. The undercover agent posed as a 14-year-old girl. Heller agreed to pay her cash for sex. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years , up to life imprisonment.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Injuring Children Pleads Not Guilty
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood woman who was arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents in 2022 in Inwood has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sheldon men arrested for altercation
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 23-year-old Tanner Reed Popkes and 20-year-old Shawn Ryan Rutzen stemmed from them getting into a verbal argument that turned physical, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
Stray of the Day: Meet Clyde
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Clyde, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, blue-and-white pit-bullterrier mix puppy. He was found on the 2100 block of Hamilton boulevard, without Bonnie. He’s a young pup with a ton of energy who loves everyone and everything and is the perfect age for training. Clyde […]
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for meth and more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 45-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of a drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Trish Lee Waagmeester stemmed...
Ash borer found in 3 Iowa counties for first time
Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties, a news release says.
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
