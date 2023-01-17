Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Youngstown Garden Club slates 'Starry Night' fundraiser
The Youngstown Garden Club invites the community to attend its annual fundraiser, “Starry Night.” The event takes place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown. Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, a coffee bar with homemade desserts, and receive instruction...
wnypapers.com
Community Beer Works & Cincinnati-Based Rhinegeist Brewery announce for-good football rivalry
Losing brewery will donate to the winning team’s sports charity of choice. Today, Community Beer Works (CBW) and Rhinegeist Brewery have announced a friendly for-good rivalry for this Sunday’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati. Each brewery has selected a charity with relations to their hometown team. The losing brewery will place a $1,000 donation to the winning brewery’s designated charity.
wnypapers.com
Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen
Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
wnypapers.com
Guest Editorial: Rotary Club of Grand Island's annual Undie Sunday collection starts Jan. 22
With the cold of winter upon us, the Rotary Club of Grand Island will host its annual Undie Sunday 2023 collection between Jan 22-29. For 23 years, the Rotary Club has sponsored the collection of new and unused underclothing and socks, which provide personal dignity, comfort and warmth – and are so much appreciated by those who receive them each year.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA hosts Lunar New Year event
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is celebrating Lunar New Year from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Guests are invited to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit by choosing a lucky red envelope from the Fashion Outlets giving tree. This activity will be hosted at the Lunar New Year-inspired Selfie Station, located between the Aerie and Janie and Jack stores, closest to entrance No. 7.
wnypapers.com
Obituary: Alan M. Geldin
Alan M. Geldin, 77, of Grand Island, New York, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, at Our Lady Of Peace nursing home in Lewiston. Alan was born in Rochester, New York, the son of the late Faye and Norman Geldin. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Schechter) Geldin; father of Stacey Geldin and Brian Geldin; and son-in-law Stephen S Miller. He cherished his three grandchildren: Eliana, Hayden and Landon Goldsamt.
wnypapers.com
Obituary: James F. Rose
James F. Rose, 58, of Niagara Falls, was called home on Jan. 16, 2023. He was the owner of Jim’s Trucking & Paving. James was predeceased by his father. He leaves behind his mother, wife, three daughters, three grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. A viewing will...
wnypapers.com
Greenway officials discuss trails, recreation in Niagara County
Members of the Niagara River Greenway Commission held a lengthy get-together Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Porter. The two-part session included a business meeting that saw discussions on a fitness court in planning for Porter on the Lake Town Park; discussions on Greenway projects such as the Gorge View Trail Systems; and a breakthrough Environmental Ambassador Project utilizing high school students, area colleges and businesses.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University cuts ribbon on renovated Kiernan Center
Facility is a center for student academic and recreation activities. Niagara University celebrated the completion of an $11.5 million renovation project at its Kiernan Recreation Center on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project was funded through a $1 million grant from the New York State Higher Education Capital (HECap) matching program, as well as other private donations and university investments.
wnypapers.com
Town Board handles town business in quick meeting
In a meeting on Jan. 17 that was completed in 18 minutes, the Grand Island Town Board voted to:. •Accept with regret the retirement of Town Supervising Accountant Pam Barton, who stated in a letter, “I greatly appreciate opportunities the Town has afforded me in the nearly 22 years I have been employed. I have always had the best interests of the Town in mind when making recommendations to the Board, and when making decisions throughout my career.”
wnypapers.com
Town of Lewiston gets down to business for 2023
At a brief session earlier this month, the Town of Lewiston got down to business for 2023, with a number of approvals, authorizations and appointments for the upcoming year. √ Member audit schedules and work sessions and meetings for the Town Board. Also approved were meeting schedules for the town’s Planning and Zoning boards and its various commissions and committees.
Comments / 0