In a meeting on Jan. 17 that was completed in 18 minutes, the Grand Island Town Board voted to:. •Accept with regret the retirement of Town Supervising Accountant Pam Barton, who stated in a letter, “I greatly appreciate opportunities the Town has afforded me in the nearly 22 years I have been employed. I have always had the best interests of the Town in mind when making recommendations to the Board, and when making decisions throughout my career.”

1 DAY AGO