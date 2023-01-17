Read full article on original website
Man and woman facing multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County. Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married, are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Christopher...
Nurse suspected of stealing pills from patient indicted by grand jury
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nurse was indicted by a grand jury last Thursday after an employee at a local nursing home said pills were taken from some patients, according to a police report. Vanessa Schreffler, 45, is charged with theft of a dangerous drug, illegal processing of drug...
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
Update: Suspect image released in teen arson homicide
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are treating the investigation into the death of a teenager in the Warren arson Thursday morning as a homicide, according to Warren Police Detective Michael Altiere. “A lot of information is coming in and we’re trying to track down each lead,” Altiere said....
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report. On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.
Salem student arrested, accused of bringing gun to after-school program
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County’s Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning. Police say the teenager took a gun with him to an after-school program earlier this week. After reviewing surveillance videos, officers say they were able to identify...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. A driver hit a parked car on the road. When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to...
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor. Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday. The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities and will...
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
Family Day: Kids create art at the Butler Museum
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, kids and their families put their art skills to the test at The Butler Institute of American Art. The museum holds Family Day once a month from October to April. This month, kids learned about collage artists in the gallery, then got the opportunity to create collages of their own.
1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
Mahoning Valley Scrappers in need of host families
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball season is nearing and the Scrappers are in need of host families. The team is looking for welcoming families who are willing and able to host a player for their 2023 season. The players are college-aged and from all over the United States. Scrappers...
Local high schoolers developing technology to send cats to space
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Have you ever dreamed of going to space? Would you take your cat with you?. What started out as a joke is now a student project funded by a NASA grant. Students at East Liverpool High School won a $1,500 grant from NASA to...
