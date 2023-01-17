WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report. On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.

WARREN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO