Fort Morgan Times
Colorado Farm Show to feature industry updates, weather forecasts, water talks and more
The Colorado Farm Show will bring free seminars, agricultural exhibits and farm equipment displays to Island Grove Regional Park next week. The show begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday at the park, 501 N. 14th Ave., in Greeley. The event includes nearly 350 exhibits and seminars on a wide range of topics, including industry updates, latest innovations, policy updates, weather forecasts and more. Seminars run through the afternoon.
Fort Morgan Times
Regional unemployment continues downward push
DENVER — Jobless rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado ticked down in December, further evidence of the regions’ economic comeback from the COVID-19 downturn. Statewide, the December seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.3%. The Colorado figure has fluctuated only slightly...
Fort Morgan Times
Weather: Snowstorm trekking into southeast Colorado, some northeast areas
After a significant snowstorm hit northeast Colorado earlier this week, the southeast corner of the state is now under a winter storm warning as a storm approaches Friday. The National Weather Service is not counting Fort Morgan and some areas of Northeast Colorado out for more snow. Fort Morgan is...
Fort Morgan Times
Deal: ‘I was curious how much it was costing’
An effort to determine if employees of the City of Fort Morgan are being fairly compensated is nearing a conclusion, City Manager Brent Nation has indicated. He will present an employee compensation study to City Council during a retreat tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at a time and location to be determined, Nation said during a Dec. 20, 2022, meeting. He has indicated some increases to employee pay may be necessary, as a direct result of the report.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s hoops ices 63-58 win over Idaho with free throws
UNC (10-9, 3-5 Big Sky) returned to the win column with a 63-58 win over Idaho (6-13, 2-6 Big Sky) in Moscow thanks to free throws and strong scoring. The team hasn’t put up very big numbers recently. In fact, since Dec. 31, it only averaged 49 points per game. It finished with a season-low of 39 points on Thursday.
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC men’s basketball beats Idaho, 73-67, earning first home win since November
UNC (7-13, 2-6 Big Sky) beat Idaho (8-13, 2-6 Big Sky), 73-67, to earn its second conference win and first at home since the opener on Nov. 11. The result came down to toughness on both ends of the floor. Smiley said the staff spliced the film from the Eastern...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado records series-best performance in Oklahoma State loss
UNC (9-2, 0-2 Big 12) lost to OSU (6-1, 3-0 Big 12), 24-10, on Friday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This was the closest dual in the eight-match series history after winning three bouts. Northern Colorado had never defeated more than one Oklahoma State wrestler. The last time the two teams...
1310kfka.com
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
More than 20 vehicles involved in I-70 pileup near Strasburg
A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in Denver Wednesday is wreaking havoc on I-70 near Strasburg as multiple crashes involving more than 20 vehicles have led to a pileup in the area.
I-70 closed in Colorado after 9 semis, 12 cars pileup in winter storm
Colorado State Patrol said no injuries were immediately reported after nine semi-trucks and 12 cars piled up on I-70 during winter storm conditions on Wednesday.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm
Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes. One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
Aerial photos show jackknifed semis along I-70 in Eastern Plains
A snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions across Colorado from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.
1310kfka.com
Heavy snow closes schools Wednesday, troopers say ‘stay off roads’
Wednesday is a snow day for many students, including those in the Poudre School District, Greeley-Evans School District 6, and at the University of Northern Colorado. The National Weather Service is forecasting more than a foot of snow to fall in parts of Weld County. Greeley is expected to see anywhere from 6 to 11 inches of snow while the northern I-25 corridor could see a little less than that. If you don’t need to be on the roads Wednesday morning, you’re urged to stay home as many streets and parking lots will be snow-covered. This significant winter storm is bringing with it heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 21 miles per hour, and freezing fog overnight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wedneday.
