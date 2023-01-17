ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that “I kill people everywhere I go.”
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Stow man was sentenced to three years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a fraud scheme involving several local Walmart stores. John Lee Watkins, 33, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Beinta Y. Pearson after he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
STOW, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy