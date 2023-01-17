Read full article on original website
High School Sports Roundup For January 20, 2023
STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33. Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14...
Evergreen @ Wauseon Girls Varsity Basketball
WAUSEON – Evergreen drained six triples, five in the first half, to help the Vikings lead 28-19 at the half en route to a 52-40 victory. Macy Chamberlin topped the scoring column for Evergreen (10-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points, Addison Ricker had 15, and Kennedy Emmitt had 10.
Delta @ Archbold Girls Varsity Basketball
ARCHBOLD – Carly Grime scored all 12 of her points in the second quarter by knocking down four three-pointers as Archbold (8-8, 1-2 NWOAL) earned their first win in the NWOAL. Leah McQuade led the three other Bluestreaks in double figures with 19, Sophie Rupp tallied 15 and Makena...
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For January 19, 2023
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Girls Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Bryan dominated the battle of unbeatens in the NWOAL by jumping out a 35-21 lead at halftime on their way to a 62-44 win over the Patriots. Kailee Thiel and Ella Voight spearheaded the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 20 points each. P. HENRY (44) –...
Evergreen Football Head Coach To Be Named New Head Man At Maumee
METAMORA- Evergreen head coach Evan Karchner is returning to his alma mater after one season at Evergreen. Pending approval at the January 23, 2023, Maumee Board of Education meeting, the 2012 graduate of Maumee will be named the new head coach of the Panthers. “Growing up in Maumee and graduating...
Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)
Betsy Sue (Farnsworth) Jaynes, age 58, was set free of her earthly body at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center and is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as of January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Thelma Angle; parents, James & Shirley Farnsworth;...
Donald Frank (1935-2023)
Donald P. Frank, age 87, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Prior to his retirement, he had been co-owner and employed at Frank’s Sawmill. “Donnie” was born on January 22, 1935, the son of Herman and Gladys (Aeschliman) Frank. On October 26,...
Ohio Fair Managers Association Recognizes Don Williams As Outstanding Fair Supporter
WAUSEON, OH -In the Fall of 2022, the Fulton County Fair Board submitted a nomination to the Ohio Fair Managers Association to award Fulton County Resident and former Fair Board member Don Williams as Outstanding Fair Supporter of the Fulton County Fair. The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) ultimately decides...
Helen Cobb (1930-2023)
Helen Marie Cobb, 92, of Taylorsville, North Carolina and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 after a short illness. Helen was born on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Hofbauer in Akron, Ohio. On Oct. 17, 1953 she married Alfred E. Cobb and he preceded her in death, after 67 years of marriage, on Jan. 19, 2021.
EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Board Welcomes New Member Chris Sanchez
NEW TO THE BOARD … Chris Sanchez is a new member of the Edgerton Park Board. The board learned about four new Park Capital Projects. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Park Board meeting of January 18 began with a discussion on four Park Capital Projects. In attendance...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: MVPO Holds Public Hearing For 2023 CDBG With Villages
CDBG HEARING … Representatives from a number of Williams County villages turned out for the first public hearing of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program, at the Williams County Commissioners on January 19, 2023. From left to right are Dawn Fitzcharles (Edgerton), Nikki Uribes and Justin Houk (Montpelier), Paul Green (Florence and Northwest Townships), Adam Panas (presenter from Maumee Valley Planning Organization), Mark Trausch (Florence Township) and Beth Rediger (Stryker). Not in photo, Bert Brown (Florence Township). (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Chief Gary Plotts Shares With Council Progress Of New Police Officer Ashley Kunesh
NEW HIRE … Edgerton police officer Ashley Kunesh, hired one month ago, is already fitting in very well. “Ashley has been a great hire for us,” said Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts. “She’s doing an amazing job for us and we’re proud to have her here.” (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Numerous Agenda Items
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 20th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the January 12th meeting along with the current agenda. Approval of the bills...
HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Fiscal Officer Informs Council Of Final Payment On New Village Hall Building
MAYOR AND PRESIDENT … Holiday City continues into 2023 with Mayor Pam Clark at the helm and her husband as council president, with the thanks of the rest of the council. With the small population, it has been difficult to keep the council seats filled and the Clark family is appreciated for their leadership. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
PRINT PRESS ISSUES WITH LAST WEEK’S EDITION: Newspaper Pages From Last Week Reprinted Inside Next Edition
It was brought to my attention late last week that our print press may have processed for mailing some newspaper copies with low quality printing results, specifically in Section B. If this is the case and you received one in the mail, please accept my apology. Very few, if any,...
