Swanton, OH

thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For January 20, 2023

STRYKER – It was a successful Homecoming Night for the Panthers (8-7, 4-0 BBC) who connected on seven long balls to roll past Montpelier 58-33. Daniel Donovan netted 19 points aided by five treys for Stryker, Elijah Juillard had 18, and Levi Barnum added 11. Garrett Walz had 14...
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Evergreen @ Wauseon Girls Varsity Basketball

WAUSEON – Evergreen drained six triples, five in the first half, to help the Vikings lead 28-19 at the half en route to a 52-40 victory. Macy Chamberlin topped the scoring column for Evergreen (10-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points, Addison Ricker had 15, and Kennedy Emmitt had 10.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Archbold Girls Varsity Basketball

ARCHBOLD – Carly Grime scored all 12 of her points in the second quarter by knocking down four three-pointers as Archbold (8-8, 1-2 NWOAL) earned their first win in the NWOAL. Leah McQuade led the three other Bluestreaks in double figures with 19, Sophie Rupp tallied 15 and Makena...
ARCHBOLD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Girls Basketball Roundup For January 19, 2023

WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry @ Bryan Girls Varsity Basketball

BRYAN – Bryan dominated the battle of unbeatens in the NWOAL by jumping out a 35-21 lead at halftime on their way to a 62-44 win over the Patriots. Kailee Thiel and Ella Voight spearheaded the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL) with 20 points each. P. HENRY (44) –...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Evergreen Football Head Coach To Be Named New Head Man At Maumee

METAMORA- Evergreen head coach Evan Karchner is returning to his alma mater after one season at Evergreen. Pending approval at the January 23, 2023, Maumee Board of Education meeting, the 2012 graduate of Maumee will be named the new head coach of the Panthers. "Growing up in Maumee and graduating...
MAUMEE, OH
Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)

Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)

Betsy Sue (Farnsworth) Jaynes, age 58, was set free of her earthly body at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center and is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as of January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Thelma Angle; parents, James & Shirley Farnsworth;...
PETTISVILLE, OH
Donald Frank (1935-2023)

Donald Frank (1935-2023)

Donald P. Frank, age 87, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Prior to his retirement, he had been co-owner and employed at Frank's Sawmill. "Donnie" was born on January 22, 1935, the son of Herman and Gladys (Aeschliman) Frank. On October 26,...
STRYKER, OH
Helen Cobb (1930-2023)

Helen Cobb (1930-2023)

Helen Marie Cobb, 92, of Taylorsville, North Carolina and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 after a short illness. Helen was born on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Hofbauer in Akron, Ohio. On Oct. 17, 1953 she married Alfred E. Cobb and he preceded her in death, after 67 years of marriage, on Jan. 19, 2021.
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Board Welcomes New Member Chris Sanchez

NEW TO THE BOARD … Chris Sanchez is a new member of the Edgerton Park Board. The board learned about four new Park Capital Projects. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Park Board meeting of January 18 began with a discussion on four Park Capital Projects. In attendance...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: MVPO Holds Public Hearing For 2023 CDBG With Villages

CDBG HEARING … Representatives from a number of Williams County villages turned out for the first public hearing of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant program, at the Williams County Commissioners on January 19, 2023. From left to right are Dawn Fitzcharles (Edgerton), Nikki Uribes and Justin Houk (Montpelier), Paul Green (Florence and Northwest Townships), Adam Panas (presenter from Maumee Valley Planning Organization), Mark Trausch (Florence Township) and Beth Rediger (Stryker). Not in photo, Bert Brown (Florence Township). (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Numerous Agenda Items

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 20th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the January 12th meeting along with the current agenda. Approval of the bills...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

