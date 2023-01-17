Read full article on original website
Young mom, 1-year-old son ID’ed as victims of fatal polar bear attack in Alaska
The two people killed by a polar bear in Alaska Tuesday were identified as a young mother and her 1-year-old son, officials said, while also revealing the pair were brutally mauled in front of a school with frightened kids inside. Summer Myomick, 24, was walking with her son Clyde Ongtowasruk bundled in her arms from Kingikmuit School in Wales to a health clinic just 150 yards away when the large bear broke through a cloud of swirling snow and attacked the pair around 2 p.m. Their deaths marked the first fatal polar bear attack in the US in about 30...
The Dogington Post
Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador
A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o'clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
Grandmother Mauled by Large Dog Suffered 'Violent and Unnatural Death'
The provisional cause of death for the 83-year-old was recorded during an inquest in Wales as "sepsis caused by pneumonia and infected scalp wounds."
Woman in 20s dies and second in hospital after dog attack in Caterham
A young woman has died and a second is injured following a reported dog attack in Surrey. Armed officers seized seven dogs at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, after being called to reports of a dog attacking members of the public at around 2.45pm on Thursday.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to save her. Police say her formal identification has yet to take place but her next of kin have been informed.A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites but her condition is not life-threatening, the force said.Together with the...
BBC
Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase. The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT. The suitcase had...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
I was struggling to grieve my father’s Covid death – until, strangely, I smelled cigarette smoke
I have never been a smoker. Even from a very young age, I’ve been actively repelled by it. I confess I did eventually try a cigarette as a drunken student, largely due to peer pressure, and ended up with a scorched larynx and a mouth that tasted like a neglected car’s exhaust, which just reaffirmed my opinions on the matter.
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
A sick, dying dog abandoned by its owner was euthanized Thursday after being picked up by animal control officers — alongside a malnourished-looking shepherd — in Richmond.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
