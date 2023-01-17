Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.

