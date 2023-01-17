Read full article on original website
Related
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
WTHI
Scam alert: caller is impersonating a Washington, IN officer
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Someone has been impersonating an officer in Washington, Indiana. The Washington Police Department released a statement to be aware of the imitator. The department reported that there have been a number of calls in various cities. Someone is calling, claiming to be an officer with the Washington Police Department. The caller has been using an active officer's name and the city telephone when calling.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council releases statement in response to racially motivated attack
BLOOMINGTON – Below is a statement from the Bloomington Common Council condemning the racially-motivated attack against an Asian-American member of the Bloomington community on January 11, 2023. An Indiana University student was stabbed in the head while riding a bus in Bloomington in an unprovoked attack that officials described...
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council to meet Jan. 25
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet Wed. Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers (#115), at the Showers Building, 401 N. Morton St. The meeting can also be attended virtually through Zoom here:. Items on the agenda include:. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL...
wrtv.com
Johnson County sees record homicides in 2022, sheriff saddened by the numbers
JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County saw a record 10 homicides in 2023. It is the most homicides they have seen, ever. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says it's not a number they are proud of. "In particular 2022 was a rough year for Johnson County law enforcement," Burgess said....
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
wbiw.com
Two women face possession of meth charges
BEDFORD – Two Seymour women were arrested on drug charges when a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped their vehicle early Tuesday morning on State Road 37 near Stevens Lane after noticing the tail light was emitting white light instead of red. The officer spoke to the driver...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
wbiw.com
Times-Mail printing facility in Bedford to cease operations in April
BEDFORD – According to a report from the Times-Mail, the Gannett-owned printing and packaging facility in Bedford which publishes the historic Lawrence County newspaper will cease all operations in April. All publications currently printed at the Bedford facility, including the Henderson Gleaner, Martinsville Reporter-Times, Evansville Courier & Press, Mooresville...
wbiw.com
Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service
SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 20, 2023
1:33 a.m. Found property was reported at 24th and U streets. 2:10 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:52 a.m. An information report was taken in the 2000 block of 24th Street. 7:09 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 8:47 a.m. A medical emergency...
wbiw.com
Man crashes truck into a ditch and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when a Bedford Police officer was alerted to an erratic driver in a maroon Ford F-150 swerving on State Road 37 near 29th Street just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Dispatch then received a second call reporting the driver ran a stop...
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Investigators Looking Into Cause of Apartment Fire
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at an apartment building on North Lincoln. Calls to Monroe County Central Dispatch started coming in at 10:30 Wednesday morning and City Fire Department crews were on the scene within three minutes. Two crews from the Monroe Fire Protection District provided additional help. The blaze spread quickly resulting in significant fire, smoke, and water damage to 18 apartments. More than 40 occupants were displaced. No injuries to residents were reported but 2 firefighters were taken to the ER for evaluation and later released. Several pets escaped during the firefighting efforts. Bloomington Animal Care & Control were called to help recover and care for the animals.
Comments / 1