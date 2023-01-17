ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany man accused of having illegal handgun

A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
ALBANY, NY
Girl missing from Saratoga County found safe

A missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe, say investigators. Avery Hammond-Mosher had been missing from Greenfield Center since Saturday. She also has ties to Scotia. Investigators have not released any other details at this time.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Albany man found guilty of weapon charges

A jury found an Albany man guilty of felony weapon charges. The D.A. tells us that 51-year-old Wantu Ackerman had an illegal, loaded gun in Cohoes in June of 2021. He had 18 rounds of ammunition on him. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces up to...
ALBANY, NY
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental

We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
COLONIE, NY
Saratoga County reports rise in drug overdoses

Saratoga County is reporting a recent rise in overdoses. The Saratoga County Department of Health reports between January 13 and January 18, 10 overdoses were reported. One person died. The ages range from 17 to 41. In addition, 60% of the patients were male. While the county hasn’t gotten lab...
Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting

Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
TROY, NY
Man accused of smashing cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital

Police have arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly smashing vehicles in the parking lot of Glens Falls Hospital with a machete, Thursday afternoon. William Pilangi, 53, of New Jersey was spotted driving erratically on the Northway near Exit 18, said police. Officers caught up with him in the parking...
GLENS FALLS, NY
We Salute You: Willie Ray Lawson Sr.

Please join us in saluting Army E-5 Sergeant Willie Ray Lawson Sr. of Albany. He was a lineman who served in the 1960s, including time in Germany. He has also served his community as a Bishop and Pastor at the New Life Church of Christ. Thank you for your service.
ALBANY, NY
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire

We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
COLONIE, NY
Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises

If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
ALBANY, NY
Saratoga Springs man arrested on drug charge

A Saratoga Springs man is under arrest after police say he had more than six pounds of illegal cannabis in his car. Police say 21-year-old Nahissah Tatsey was pulled over in Malta for a traffic violation when they found the cannabis. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
SUNY Schenectady to unveil new welcome center

There will be a new place to welcome students, starting next week, at SUNY Schenectady. The community college plans to cut the ribbon for a new welcome center on Tuesday, that’ll hold admissions, financial aid, and the student business office. School representatives say a large portion of Elston Hall...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Cause of warehouse fire identified

We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
COLONIE, NY
Capital Region lawyer to represent Alec Baldwin

The lawyer representing actor Alec Baldwin is from the Capital Region. Our news partners at the Post Star report: Luke Nikas will represent Alec Baldwin as he faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Nikas graduated from Hudson Falls High School in Washington County. He got a degree from Harvard Law...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Lunar New Year celebrated in Albany

People were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Albany on Sunday afternoon. They were ringing in the “Year of the Rabbit” at the SUNY Performing Arts Center. What started off as a potluck dinner in the early 1970s has transformed into a large show. Event organizers say it...
ALBANY, NY
Fonda to start road work Monday

A heads up if you have plans to drive in Fonda Monday. Road work is set to begin at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the day. DOT says there will be periodic lane closures, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the intersection of State Route 5, West Main Street, and State Route 30a, Broadway, in the village.
FONDA, NY
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant

A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA

