Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Albany man accused of having illegal handgun
A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
WNYT
Girl missing from Saratoga County found safe
A missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe, say investigators. Avery Hammond-Mosher had been missing from Greenfield Center since Saturday. She also has ties to Scotia. Investigators have not released any other details at this time.
WNYT
Albany man found guilty of weapon charges
A jury found an Albany man guilty of felony weapon charges. The D.A. tells us that 51-year-old Wantu Ackerman had an illegal, loaded gun in Cohoes in June of 2021. He had 18 rounds of ammunition on him. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces up to...
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
WNYT
Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental
We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
WNYT
Saratoga County reports rise in drug overdoses
Saratoga County is reporting a recent rise in overdoses. The Saratoga County Department of Health reports between January 13 and January 18, 10 overdoses were reported. One person died. The ages range from 17 to 41. In addition, 60% of the patients were male. While the county hasn’t gotten lab...
WNYT
Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting
Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
WNYT
New indictment for suspect in deadly South Glens Falls hit-and-run
John Lincoln-Lynch – the man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in South Glens Falls – was arraigned on a new indictment on Friday morning. A judge dismissed the previous indictment against John Lincoln-Lynch because of errors made by prosecutors. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting and killing Paul Trombley...
WNYT
Man accused of smashing cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
Police have arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly smashing vehicles in the parking lot of Glens Falls Hospital with a machete, Thursday afternoon. William Pilangi, 53, of New Jersey was spotted driving erratically on the Northway near Exit 18, said police. Officers caught up with him in the parking...
WNYT
We Salute You: Willie Ray Lawson Sr.
Please join us in saluting Army E-5 Sergeant Willie Ray Lawson Sr. of Albany. He was a lineman who served in the 1960s, including time in Germany. He has also served his community as a Bishop and Pastor at the New Life Church of Christ. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire
We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
WNYT
Albany Rowing Center to host various rowing activities and exercises
If you’re looking to stay active this winter, you could try indoor rowing. The Albany Rowing Center is partnering with Omni Fitness. The programs will start Monday and run through April 2nd. Programs include cardio, strength and crew rowing techniques. There are morning, evening, and junior athlete sessions. If...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs man arrested on drug charge
A Saratoga Springs man is under arrest after police say he had more than six pounds of illegal cannabis in his car. Police say 21-year-old Nahissah Tatsey was pulled over in Malta for a traffic violation when they found the cannabis. He was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.
WNYT
SUNY Schenectady to unveil new welcome center
There will be a new place to welcome students, starting next week, at SUNY Schenectady. The community college plans to cut the ribbon for a new welcome center on Tuesday, that’ll hold admissions, financial aid, and the student business office. School representatives say a large portion of Elston Hall...
WNYT
Cause of warehouse fire identified
We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
WNYT
Capital Region lawyer to represent Alec Baldwin
The lawyer representing actor Alec Baldwin is from the Capital Region. Our news partners at the Post Star report: Luke Nikas will represent Alec Baldwin as he faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Nikas graduated from Hudson Falls High School in Washington County. He got a degree from Harvard Law...
WNYT
Lunar New Year celebrated in Albany
People were celebrating the Lunar New Year in Albany on Sunday afternoon. They were ringing in the “Year of the Rabbit” at the SUNY Performing Arts Center. What started off as a potluck dinner in the early 1970s has transformed into a large show. Event organizers say it...
WNYT
Fonda to start road work Monday
A heads up if you have plans to drive in Fonda Monday. Road work is set to begin at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the day. DOT says there will be periodic lane closures, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the intersection of State Route 5, West Main Street, and State Route 30a, Broadway, in the village.
WNYT
Moreau man charged with DWI after being found asleep at wheel
A Moreau man already convicted of DWI is accused of driving drunk and falling asleep at the wheel. Layne Shekowitz, 32, was found on the shoulder of the Northway in Saratoga Springs, said state police. Troopers say he was sleeping behind the wheel while the car was running. After police...
WNYT
Fire damages West Stockbridge restaurant
A fire is under investigation after heavy smoke damaged a restaurant Thursday morning in Berkshire County. It broke out at Amici Restaurant in West Stockbridge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Several departments responded. The restaurant opened last April, replacing The Tap House at Shaker Mill,...
Comments / 0