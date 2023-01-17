Read full article on original website
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Officers found girl's body in filthy condition
Police officers found a disabled 16-year-old girl's body in filthy conditions and the smell was the worst they'd experienced, a court has heard. Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida and a build-up of fluid in the brain, became morbidly obese and was bedridden in the months before her death. Her...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested
Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault
The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
Family of partially mummified woman thought she was alive for weeks, UK inquest hears
An inquest in North Yorkshire, England, heard that the family of Rina Yasutake was "utterly convinced" the woman was alive as she lay dead in her bed.
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull
A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
Man arrested in connection with baby born in Manchester, NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Police arrested 45-year-old George Theberge, who was wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month.Theberge is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022. Manchester police said the baby boy was allegedly left alone in the tent for more than an hour before police found him. It was approximately 15 degrees at the time. Theberge is now charged with felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child. Eckersley has already been charged in the case.Alexandra Eckersely is the adopted daughter of former Red Sox legend Dennis Eckersley. In a statement earlier this month, the former pitcher said he was "utterly devastated." The Eckersley family said they didn't even know their daughter was pregnant and learned of the abandoned baby through news reports.
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
