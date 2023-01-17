ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyoncé Spotlights Regional Designers For Epic Dubai Performance

The global superstar delivered a high-octane, high-glam performance wearing emerging designers. “The name on everybody’s lips Is gonna be *Beyoncé.” By now, we’ve all seen, tweeted/retweeted, group-chatted made Tiktok reaction and green screen videos, and have that “Drunk In Love” outro stuck in our mind — from Beyoncé’s high-octane Dubai performance. Fireworks, splashing water, mesmerizing dancing (courtesy of Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas), and of course, beautiful ornate costumes. The show read like a high production, residency; an extravaganza. And Bey’s show wardrobe reflected that. Think big, over-the-top, sequined, embellished, flashy, Josephine Baker-esque showgirl meets otherworldly goddess. She looked absolutely breathtaking, and those dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels — we honestly aren’t worthy.
In 'Invisible Beauty,' Fashion Icon Bethann Hardison Tells It Like It Is

“It’s difficult to be an activist,” says the pioneering model upon the premier of her Sundance documentary. “It requires a lot of energy.”. Bethann Hardison doesn’t like the word beauty. She told me as much the day after the premiere of her first film, Invisible Beauty, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday night. A documentary she co-directed with Frédéric Tcheng, the story centers on her life and contributions to the fashion world, and especially the rise of models with personality and notably Black models.
We Were Guests At Coco Jones’ Star-Studded 25th Birthday Bash

She celebrated her 25th birthday in West Hollywood alongside the hottest young stars while also marking the release of her deluxe EP "What I Didn't Tell You." On Thursday, rising R&B songstress, Peacock’s Bel-Air star, and bonafide “It Girl” Coco Jones celebrated her 25th birthday in grand fashion. She launched the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, at the swanky Melrose Place in the heart of West Hollywood, sponsored by Grey Goose. The EP features four new songs, including her collaboration with recording legend Babyface.
