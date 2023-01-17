Read full article on original website
Essence
Baby News: John Legend Introduces Daughter Esti And It’s A Girl For Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir
The crooner introduced he and Chrissy Teigen's new addition while Gucci Mane and Keyshia did a colorful gender reveal for fans. Congratulations are in order for John Legend and Gucci Mane, who are both celebrating their growing families!. This week (January 19), Legend debuted his newest daughter to the world...
Essence
Beyoncé Returns To The Stage After A 5-Year Hiatus For The Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
The 24-time Grammy winner blew the star-studded crowd away with an extravagant live set at the unveiling of the world's most ultra-luxury resort. Beyoncé made her grand return to the stage this weekend in her first live performance since 2018’s “Beychella” spectacle. The songstress stepped back...
Essence
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Is A Tribute to The Artist As A Moses Of Rock ‘n’Roll
The Sundance premiere of Lisa Cortés’ documentary depicts a man whose identity as queer couldn't be divorced from his music and how he performed that music as a pioneer of the rock ‘n’ roll genre. In Lisa Cortés’ profound portrayal of Little Richard, born Richard Wayne...
Essence
Beyoncé Spotlights Regional Designers For Epic Dubai Performance
The global superstar delivered a high-octane, high-glam performance wearing emerging designers. “The name on everybody’s lips Is gonna be *Beyoncé.” By now, we’ve all seen, tweeted/retweeted, group-chatted made Tiktok reaction and green screen videos, and have that “Drunk In Love” outro stuck in our mind — from Beyoncé’s high-octane Dubai performance. Fireworks, splashing water, mesmerizing dancing (courtesy of Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas), and of course, beautiful ornate costumes. The show read like a high production, residency; an extravaganza. And Bey’s show wardrobe reflected that. Think big, over-the-top, sequined, embellished, flashy, Josephine Baker-esque showgirl meets otherworldly goddess. She looked absolutely breathtaking, and those dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels — we honestly aren’t worthy.
Essence
In 'Invisible Beauty,' Fashion Icon Bethann Hardison Tells It Like It Is
“It’s difficult to be an activist,” says the pioneering model upon the premier of her Sundance documentary. “It requires a lot of energy.”. Bethann Hardison doesn’t like the word beauty. She told me as much the day after the premiere of her first film, Invisible Beauty, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday night. A documentary she co-directed with Frédéric Tcheng, the story centers on her life and contributions to the fashion world, and especially the rise of models with personality and notably Black models.
Essence
We Were Guests At Coco Jones’ Star-Studded 25th Birthday Bash
She celebrated her 25th birthday in West Hollywood alongside the hottest young stars while also marking the release of her deluxe EP "What I Didn't Tell You." On Thursday, rising R&B songstress, Peacock’s Bel-Air star, and bonafide “It Girl” Coco Jones celebrated her 25th birthday in grand fashion. She launched the deluxe version of her critically acclaimed debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, at the swanky Melrose Place in the heart of West Hollywood, sponsored by Grey Goose. The EP features four new songs, including her collaboration with recording legend Babyface.
