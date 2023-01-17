“It’s difficult to be an activist,” says the pioneering model upon the premier of her Sundance documentary. “It requires a lot of energy.”. Bethann Hardison doesn’t like the word beauty. She told me as much the day after the premiere of her first film, Invisible Beauty, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday night. A documentary she co-directed with Frédéric Tcheng, the story centers on her life and contributions to the fashion world, and especially the rise of models with personality and notably Black models.

