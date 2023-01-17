ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man tried to set vehicle on fire in Brownsville, police say

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQxCr_0kHfyxCm00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to ignite a parked car after trying but failing to start a fight, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Edgar Castillo, 34, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 13, at the 200 block of McNair Family Drive on charges of burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief, police said.

Castillo is suspected of kicking in a back door and demanding to fight another man over money he was owed, police said.

The arrest and charges stem from an investigation by officers who responded to call of a man who was reported to have been assaulted by several men at the 300 block of McNair Family Drive, Brownsville police said.

However, authorities discovered no assault had taken place, according to police. Instead, a homeowner told police that Castillo had kicked in the back door and demanded to see the owner’s son.

San Perlita woman dies in morning road accident in Willacy County

“Castillo wanted to fight her son over some money that was owed,” police said. “Castillo was inside the residence yelling that he wanted to fight. “

Castillo then went to a Dodge Durango, broke its window, poured gasoline inside and tried to light a match, authorities stated.

“Castillo was unsuccessful and then fled the location,” police said.

Police arrested Castillo, who was then arraigned Jan. 14.

He has a bonds in total of $21,500, according to police.

ValleyCentral

Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen

RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
RANCHO VIEJO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run

A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD holds mass shooting training for multiple agencies

Eight months after the school shooting in Uvalde, school district law enforcement officers continue their mass shooting training. The Edinburg CISD Swat team had their turn Friday. Dummies covered the playground at Magee Elementary in Edinburg. It was all part of a training held by Edinburg CISD, geared towards mass...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision

Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Crews put out vehicle fire at Port Isabel

Fire crews at Port Isabel are investigating two fires that happened just a day apart. Two vehicles were engulfed in flames Saturday night, and another fire broke out Friday night. Friday night’s fire was a result of sparks from an overhead transformer that got loose after impact that lit the...
PORT ISABEL, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s HQ Dedicated To Omar Lucio

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department’s administration building now bears the name of the late longtime sheriff Omar Lucio. A ceremony to dedicate the Sheriff Omar Lucio Administration Building in Olmito was held Friday. Current Sheriff Eric Garza, District Attorney Luis Saenz, Judge Eddie Trevino, and dozens of officials...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police say man suspected of theft was also making, distributing cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has been arrested and accused by police of theft and also making and delivering cocaine, police say. Mauricio Escandon was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of theft by possession, according to police. Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Feds: Mission woman trafficked $1M of crystal meth, black tar heroin

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for trafficking $1 million worth of crystal meth and black tar heroin, federal authorities announced. Cristina Inez Marquez, 28, was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 31 kilograms of meth, […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man hits officer with a ladder, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit an officer with a ladder, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Oscar Gerardo Velasquez, 30, was taken into police custody Jan. 13 at the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 281 on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville man arrested for using AirTag to track child's mother

A Brownsville man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of using an AirTag to track his child’s mother, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Ronald Andrew Reagan admitted he put the device in the woman’s car. Last Tuesday, the victim...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
