WJHG-TV
New photography show opening in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
WJHG-TV
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
Locals take the plunge for cancer research
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause. The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of […]
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honoring fallen Corporal Ray Hamilton kicked off in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Local school holds Chinese New Year festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Panama City Trilingual School hosted a Chinese New Year festival. People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Chinese New Year. Locally, many are holding a festival of their own. The Panama City Trilingual School took part in the celebration. 130 students from pre-k through eighth grade show the audience […]
BBQ, Competition, and Food Network in Apalachicola this weekend
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — 50 teams are competing in this year’s annual Barbecue Cook-off in Apalachicola. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Butts and Clucks’ event brings in contestants from several states to see who can make the best barbecue. $12,000 dollars worth of cash and prizes are on the table. The grand champion will […]
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Panama City Beach, Florida Mardi Gras Planned for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Pier Park
Join Real Florida Magazine for the Annual Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on February 3 & 4, 2023 in Pier Park on beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the 2019 event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, by Paul Goulding Photography.
One dead in Highway 231 car wreck
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 35-year-old Panama City woman is dead after her car rolled over in a ditch just before 8:00 Saturday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the silver SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 231. The incident report said the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided […]
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?
Destin's location, next to the Emerald Coast is its greatest selling point. You get to experience the emerald-green waters every waking moment and explore the most beautiful beaches. Additionally, there is an excellent transport infrastructure connecting Destin to the rest of the country, so getting around won’t be a problem.
WJHG-TV
Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today. Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
WJHG-TV
Panama City continues to see growth
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s hard to believe it’s been more than four years since tragedy struck the panhandle, with Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiping much of the area clean. But those in Panama City saw a silver lining in all the destruction. Many saw it as an opportunity to build new and better than before.
WJHG-TV
The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Bob Hurst
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Bob Hurst at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on a new book by Jackson County historian, Dale Cox, called...
WJHG-TV
Dry and cool stretch ahead of more rain Tuesday Night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another soggy Sunday in the Panhandle, with a good inch or two of rain falling across the area. Tonight, intermittent showers will wane slowly with the radar clear between 9p.m. and midnight. As the associated cold front marches east, associated cloud cover will depart as well with skies clearing significantly by sunrise. Winds will become northerly behind the frontal passage, drawing in much cooler air for Monday morning. Your day will start sunny but with temperatures in the mid 40s, so we’re back to bundling up as we head to work.
WJHG-TV
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber Celebrates 110th Annual Dinner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders, organizations and community activists came together tonight for the 110th annual Bay County Chamber of commerce awards dinner. It was a night for the chamber to show local community leaders and organizations just how much they are appreciated for their contributions to the local economy and their service to the community during 2022.
Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
Lynn Haven Sports Complex is close to opening
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city officials said they will be ready to welcome residents to their sports complex in less than two months. The first phase of the sports complex is almost finished after Hurricane Michael damaged the ball fields previously there. The City of Lynn Haven finally turned on the lights […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find out more about a man who was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening. It happened on U.S. 98 in Destin shortly after 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the 27-year-old was walking across U.S. 98 near...
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
