PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another soggy Sunday in the Panhandle, with a good inch or two of rain falling across the area. Tonight, intermittent showers will wane slowly with the radar clear between 9p.m. and midnight. As the associated cold front marches east, associated cloud cover will depart as well with skies clearing significantly by sunrise. Winds will become northerly behind the frontal passage, drawing in much cooler air for Monday morning. Your day will start sunny but with temperatures in the mid 40s, so we’re back to bundling up as we head to work.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO