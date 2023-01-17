Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford Township
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
41-year-old woman missing after car ran out of gas
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy Police Department is looking for Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41. Hawkes was last seen in the area of Westlake Drive near Boggs Drive after her car ran out of gas. Hawkes is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She...
WIFR
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton police looking for man who allegedly assaulted Turkey Hill customer
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tackled a customer to the ground at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket in East Tennessee worth $4 million
A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette.
'Chainsaw Dismemberment': MontCo Daughter Shot, Hacked Bodies Of Elderly Parents, DA Says
The elderly couple found dead at a Jenkintown home were shot in the head and then "dismembered" with a chainsaw, authorities revealed. Verity Beck, a 43-year-old Abington resident, is charged with murder in the death of her parents Reid and Miriam Beck, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel Location
The site is the latest company restaurant to be approved for a liquor license. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org,Patch.com, and Google.com.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
