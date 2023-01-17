ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday

MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump. “We hope the additional savings will make it...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month

Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
MARYLAND STATE
