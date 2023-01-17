Two arrested following narcotics investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after detectives conducting a narcotics investigation said they were allegedly caught with cocaine. Lindsay Hernandez Marrero, 39, and Hector Montano, 65, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 11, narcotics investigators were watching a vehicle as part of an investigation. That vehicle, a 2016 black Chevrolet SUV, was seen traveling to the 700 block of Whitaker Avenue where the driver, identified as Marrero, made a quick stop. Detectives said that kind of activity can indicate drug trafficking.

OPD officers soon pulled Marrero over on a traffic violation and said he was “dishonest” about where he was going. He did, however, consent to a search of his vehicle and investigators said they found about 31.6 grams of cocaine under the front seat. Marrero was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $60,000 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.

Following Marrero’s arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Whitaker Avenue where Marrero was last seen. During that search, officers said the homeowner, identified as Montano, was found with two baggies containing nine grams of cocaine packaged similarly to those found during the traffic stop. Montano was also arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $60,000 bond.

