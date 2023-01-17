Alliance for the Arts presents ‘The Last Show’ – written and performed by Derek Lively, directed by Bill Taylor

Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc. (KLCB) is thrilled to announce Jenn Downes as the new education specialist. Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Jenn grew up with a love for the area and a connection with the community. After almost 11 years of teaching, she left the classroom to be a stay-at-home mom and pursue her passions of teaching to a wider audience. She first started volunteering with Keep Lee County Beautiful in her teenage years and can often be found fishing, volunteering in her kids’ classrooms, and doing crafts. As the education specialist, she is hoping to spread her love and knowledge of our area to community members of all ages to inspire all generations to be better stewards of their local community.

