ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

National children’s exhibit is coming to Topeka

By Lily O'Shea Becker
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dbWo_0kHfy0eW00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Starting Jan. 27, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will host the “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit,” which is traveling across the country and is based on an award-winning PBS KIDS television series.

Laura Burton, a spokesperson for the Discovery Center, said children will be able to interact with themes of the show such as community, communication and emotions through an array of activities.

The exhibit will include an Imagination Stage, where children can dress in costumes and act; The Music Shop, where children can experiment with unique instruments; The Post Office, where children can sort, deliver and receive packages and letters; and a Thank You Tree, where visitors can decorate the exhibit’s tree with thank-you notes.

Snowy owl rescued by Kansas game warden in Lane County

Visitors will also be able to:

  • Write a song or play along with unique instruments
  • Tell stories through the Movable Character Mural
  • Play with a variety of clocks inside the Clock Factory
  • Interact with a world map
  • Walk with a trolley along its path
  • Read books in the Owl’s Reading Nest

The exhibit will open Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. and will conclude on May 14. There is no additional fee for the exhibit, just the cost of regular admission.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

The “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” was created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions. The exhibit is sponsored by the Topeka Lodging Association and some of their representatives, elected officials and community leaders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka Symphony Orchestra performs GREAT LOVER concert in White Concert Hall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra returns to White Concert Hall in January for their ‘Great Lover’ concert. The concert is part of the Symphony’s ongoing series SWIPE RIGHT for the 2023 season. This concert features Chen Yi’s Romance and Dance, featuring our Concertmaster Zsolt Eder and Assistant Concertmaster Kenya Patzer and Sibelius’s Second […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Kansas Day’ activities announced in Riley County

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Riley County Historical Museum is excited to host an open house filled with history and fun for Kansas Day on Jan. 29. The museum says 2023 marks its 162nd anniversary. The original event was hosted by schoolchildren of Paola, Kansas who had been learning about their state’s history and chose to dedicate an […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Prairie Band Casino and Resort celebrates 25 years, new expansion

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort is celebrating 25 years in operation. Since the facility opened its doors, it’s expanded to become one of the biggest and best entertainment destinations in Kansas. On Friday, Prairie Band Casino and Resort held a special cake cutting ceremony in the casino hotel lobby for invited guests. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ opens Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest play “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a farce of comedies. Broadwaygoes.com explains the play is about, “The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous”. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show, an unconscious leading lady, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan QB commits to Washburn

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka youth group educates teens while helping clear records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka youth group is giving teens a hands-on approach to the law. The Topeka Youth Project’s Youth Court holds sessions at the Shawnee County Courthouse. It works like a diversion program, where anyone ages 14-18 who have received a minor traffic violation can have it removed. These individuals would serve as […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Valeo gearing up for biggest event of the year

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The annual Point in Time Count is next week on Jan. 25. Groups with Valeo Behavioral Health Care will survey the community, and count how many people are without homes in Topeka. This data will give Valeo, Shawnee County’s designated mental health authority, an idea of how many resources and supplies will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka teacher wins national award, $25,000

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A national teacher appreciation award putting a spotlight on teachers across the country has made its way to the capital city. Kristine Becker is a fourth grade teacher at Logan Elementary, and was surprised Tuesday morning when awarded one of the 2022 Milken Educator Awards and $25,000. The Milken Family Foundation was created […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pitbull named ‘Donkey’ visits the morning show on Fox 43 AM Live

TOPEKA (FOX43)- A Pitbull-mix named “Donkey” came on to the Fox 43 AM Live show today! Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society brought “Donkey,” a one-year old Pitbull-mix on the show to talk about adoption needs getting into the new year. Watch the interview above to hear more about Donkey’s personality and adoption specifications.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD called ‘good ol’ boys system’ in gender discrimination lawsuit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The lawyer of three female Topeka police officers provided a statement to 27 News Friday which calls the department a “good ol’ boys system.” Three highly ranked officers in the Topeka Police Department filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Topeka and TPD Chief Bryan Wheeles. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Community Health Educator to address youth opioid prevention in Riley County area

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department filled a grant-funded Community Health Educator position to help bring awareness to opioid prevention in youth in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie Counties. In her new position, Asia Sampson will work with local schools and community organizations to educate youth, educators, parents and community members on preventative […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Renovation work underway at Shawnee Co. Courthouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to renovate and modernize its courthouse. The Shawnee County Courthouse started off this year with major renovations. The project is expected to cost about $15 million to complete. County Commissioners sit in on court hearings These renovations include a new HVAC system, new exterior windows, LED light fixtures […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball swept by Fort Hays State

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Emporia State suffered losses on both the men’s and women’s side of a basketball double-header on Sunday. ESU men’s basketball lost to Fort Hays State 74-52. The Lady Hornets lost to the Tigers 77-68. ESU MBB falls to 15-4, and 9-4 in conference play, with the loss. The women’s squad is now […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

WRHS linebacker commits to Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod. WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday. “I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy