National children’s exhibit is coming to Topeka

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Starting Jan. 27, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will host the “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit,” which is traveling across the country and is based on an award-winning PBS KIDS television series.

Laura Burton, a spokesperson for the Discovery Center, said children will be able to interact with themes of the show such as community, communication and emotions through an array of activities.

The exhibit will include an Imagination Stage, where children can dress in costumes and act; The Music Shop, where children can experiment with unique instruments; The Post Office, where children can sort, deliver and receive packages and letters; and a Thank You Tree, where visitors can decorate the exhibit’s tree with thank-you notes.

Visitors will also be able to:

Write a song or play along with unique instruments

Tell stories through the Movable Character Mural

Play with a variety of clocks inside the Clock Factory

Interact with a world map

Walk with a trolley along its path

Read books in the Owl’s Reading Nest

The exhibit will open Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. and will conclude on May 14. There is no additional fee for the exhibit, just the cost of regular admission.

The “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” was created by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions. The exhibit is sponsored by the Topeka Lodging Association and some of their representatives, elected officials and community leaders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.