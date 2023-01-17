Read full article on original website
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
rigzone.com
Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
Eni has made a significant new gas discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well located in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt. Italian oil major Eni has made a significant new gas discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well located in the Nargis Offshore Area Concession, in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt.
pgjonline.com
Pertamina Still Discussing Plan to Take Over Shell's Abadi LNG Stake
(Reuters) — Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is still discussing its plans to participate in the Abadi LNG project with the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, officials said on Tuesday. Indonesia has been seeking an investor for years to take over a 35% stake in the project held...
Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records.
GE, IHI to develop ammonia-based low-carbon gas power turbines
SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - General Electric's (GE.N) turbine manufacturing unit said on Wednesday it had agreed with Japan's IHI Corp (7013.T) to develop gas turbines operating on ammonia to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
pgjonline.com
Tallgrass Completes Ruby Pipeline Acquisition, Adds 682 Miles of Infrastructure to Portfolio
(P&GJ) — Tallgrass announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Kinder Morgan and Pembina’s Ruby Pipeline. The acquisition, which was previously announced in December, extends Tallgrass’ reach to west coast markets and adds 683 miles of modern 42-inch pipeline infrastructure capable of moving 1.5 bcf/d to the company’s extensive asset base.
fordmuscle.com
Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck
The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
pgjonline.com
Russian Gas Exports to Europe Plunge 22% in January - Reuters
(Reuters) - Daily pipeline gas exports by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Europe fell by 22% in the first half of January compared to December amid milder than usual weather, Reuters calculations show. The calculations take into account data on daily gas exports via Ukraine and one line of the...
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas
(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon
Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
pgjonline.com
NextDecade Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Japan's Itochu Corp.
(Reuters) — NextDecade Corp. said on Thursday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes of LNG per annum to Japan's Itochu Corp. for 15 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade's shares rose 2.7% to $5.35 in premarket trading. The deal is the latest...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
pgjonline.com
Canadian Province and First Nations Agree to Revive Oil, Gas Development in Montney Play
(Reuters) — The Canadian province of British Columbia (B.C.) announced a land, water and resource management agreement with the Blueberry River First Nations Indigenous group on Wednesday that will restart development in the vast Montney shale play, but also limit new oil and gas activity. New well licenses in...
US News and World Report
Emerson Electric Unveils Hostile $7 Billion Bid for National Instruments
(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to NI on...
investing.com
Biden admin stops pulling oil from U.S. reserve after 14 months of draws
Investing.com -- The Biden administration has stopped drawing crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory report Thursday, as the government attempts to rebuild a reserve it pulled more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
msn.com
Collapsing demographics point to China's demise
When the demise of the People's Republic of China occurs — perhaps soon and perhaps many decades from now — the story will be not of Western aggression, but of national suicide. The obvious catalyst for China's crisis came with the coronavirus, which may have very well resulted...
investing.com
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
pgjonline.com
Pipeline Operator Kinder Morgan Beats Profit Estimates; CEO to Step Down
(Reuters) — U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan on Wednesday announced fourth-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations, and said long-time CEO Steve Kean will step down after eight years in the role. The company transported higher volumes of natural gas, jet fuel and carbon dioxide as sanctions on...
