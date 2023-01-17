ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
rigzone.com

Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt

Eni has made a significant new gas discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well located in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt. Italian oil major Eni has made a significant new gas discovery at the Nargis-1 exploration well located in the Nargis Offshore Area Concession, in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt.
pgjonline.com

Pertamina Still Discussing Plan to Take Over Shell's Abadi LNG Stake

(Reuters) — Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is still discussing its plans to participate in the Abadi LNG project with the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, officials said on Tuesday. Indonesia has been seeking an investor for years to take over a 35% stake in the project held...
Interesting Engineering

US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach

Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
pgjonline.com

Tallgrass Completes Ruby Pipeline Acquisition, Adds 682 Miles of Infrastructure to Portfolio

(P&GJ) — Tallgrass announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Kinder Morgan and Pembina’s Ruby Pipeline. The acquisition, which was previously announced in December, extends Tallgrass’ reach to west coast markets and adds 683 miles of modern 42-inch pipeline infrastructure capable of moving 1.5 bcf/d to the company’s extensive asset base.
fordmuscle.com

Why You Should NOT Emissions Delete Your Diesel Truck

The first time I heard someone talk about an emissions delete diesel truck was at a welding shop in 2016. My coworker talked about how fast and how much better the truck ran after the “delete”. He was boasting about how his 2015 Denali hit 152 mph. Roughly two weeks later, he, myself, and my boss all went out for lunch and I could tell he was visibly upset. I asked him how the truck was running, which started a conversation that took a very bad turn. During the conversation, I learned that his Duramax had a catastrophic engine failure. Unfortunately, the torched engine was not the worst news for the one-year-old truck.
pgjonline.com

Russian Gas Exports to Europe Plunge 22% in January - Reuters

(Reuters) - Daily pipeline gas exports by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Europe fell by 22% in the first half of January compared to December amid milder than usual weather, Reuters calculations show. The calculations take into account data on daily gas exports via Ukraine and one line of the...
pgjonline.com

Gas Starts Flowing to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas

(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon

Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
pgjonline.com

NextDecade Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Japan's Itochu Corp.

(Reuters) — NextDecade Corp. said on Thursday it will supply 1 million metric tonnes of LNG per annum to Japan's Itochu Corp. for 15 years from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade's shares rose 2.7% to $5.35 in premarket trading. The deal is the latest...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
constructiontechnology.media

US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
US News and World Report

Emerson Electric Unveils Hostile $7 Billion Bid for National Instruments

(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to NI on...
investing.com

Biden admin stops pulling oil from U.S. reserve after 14 months of draws

Investing.com -- The Biden administration has stopped drawing crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory report Thursday, as the government attempts to rebuild a reserve it pulled more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
msn.com

Collapsing demographics point to China's demise

When the demise of the People's Republic of China occurs — perhaps soon and perhaps many decades from now — the story will be not of Western aggression, but of national suicide. The obvious catalyst for China's crisis came with the coronavirus, which may have very well resulted...
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
pgjonline.com

Pipeline Operator Kinder Morgan Beats Profit Estimates; CEO to Step Down

(Reuters) — U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan on Wednesday announced fourth-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations, and said long-time CEO Steve Kean will step down after eight years in the role. The company transported higher volumes of natural gas, jet fuel and carbon dioxide as sanctions on...

