Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yankees shouldn’t alter Michael King’s role because of Frankie Montas injury

When New York Yankees fans learned of Frankie Montas’ shoulder injury, the immediate response was a ton of groans, considering it’s the same injury Montas had before arriving in the Bronx before last year’s trade deadline. And it meant either Domingo Germán or Clarke Schmidt would be slotting into the No. 5 starter role, which is a massive dropoff.
BRONX, NY
