United Way establishes PODS sites for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
United Way’s Gifts in Kind Program has partnered with PODS and 10 local social services agencies to form the United Way Recovery Distribution Program (UWRDP). The UWRDP will distribute much-needed furniture and home goods to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. PODS donated the use of five 16-foot PODS storage...
Keep Lee County Beautiful announces new education specialist
Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc. (KLCB) is thrilled to announce Jenn Downes as the new education specialist. Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Jenn grew up with a love for the area and a connection with the community. After almost 11 years of teaching, she left the classroom to be a stay-at-home mom and pursue her passions of teaching to a wider audience. She first started volunteering with Keep Lee County Beautiful in her teenage years and can often be found fishing, volunteering in her kids’ classrooms, and doing crafts. As the education specialist, she is hoping to spread her love and knowledge of our area to community members of all ages to inspire all generations to be better stewards of their local community.
Become a certified coach to lead A Matter of Balance classes with free training offered by the Area Agency on Aging for SWFL
Chances are you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling. A Matter of Balance is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity. Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is looking for volunteers to help provide this program.
Laurel Raymond Chapman, Jr
Laurel Raymond Chapman, Jr., 92, of North Fort Myers, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
William Cole Davis
William Cole Davis, 76, of North Fort Myers, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
The Southwest Florida Symphony presents ‘Bowie & Glass: A Symphonic Tribute’
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for Bowie & Glass: A Symphonic Tribute. This Brave New Pops performance perfectly blends the works of famed classical composer Philip Glass and rock icon David Bowie for an unparalleled concert experience.
