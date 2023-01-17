ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them

The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
FanSided

For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

