In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans ready to banish Dak Prescott after playoff dud
Skip Bayless and Cowboys fans were shaking their fists at Dak Prescott after an uninspiring performance in Dallas’ playoff loss to the 49ers. Dak Prescott was coming off his best postseason performance ever when he took the field against the 49ers with hopes of taking the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship Game appearance this century.
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
Joe Burrow drops line of the year after Bengals send Bills packing
Joe Burrow does not like to say much, but he dropped the line of the year after the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Buffalo Bills. Who better than Joe Burrow to drop the quote of the year at the exact right time?. Prior to the divisional playoff game between the Buffalo...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Defense and Lowry the culprits in 2nd Miami Heat win over Pels in 3 games
The Miami Heat needed a win in the worst way after dropping one in Dallas in an abysmal shooting performance on Friday. Coming into a Sunday afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans though, it surely wouldn’t be easy. While any afternoon game tends to be an intriguing one,...
For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
Tony Pollard injury update: Everything to know after Cowboys running back carted off [UPDATED]
Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had to be carted off the sideline with his leg in an air cast after injuring his ankle against the 49ers. The first half of the NFC Divisional Round playoff matchup was less-than-ideal for the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. Kicker Brett...
Packers fans troll Mike McCarthy for horrendous Cowboys finish
Green Bay Packers fans relished in former head coach Mike McCarthy having another horrendous finish to the Dallas Cowboys’ season. Green Bay Packers fans tried to warn Dallas Cowboys fans about Mike McCarthy. After his firing midway through the 2018 season by the Packers, McCarthy found a way to...
If Eagles beat 49ers in NFC title game, it’ll be situational football
The Philadelphia Eagles do a ton of things well, but their biggest advantage over the San Francisco 49ers, save for quarterback, is in the details. This season, there have been 281 NFL games, playoffs included. Of them, 164 (58.3 percent) have been one-score affairs. In the NFC Championship Game, there’s...
AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
