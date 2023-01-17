ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Keep Lee County Beautiful announces new education specialist

Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc. (KLCB) is thrilled to announce Jenn Downes as the new education specialist. Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Jenn grew up with a love for the area and a connection with the community. After almost 11 years of teaching, she left the classroom to be a stay-at-home mom and pursue her passions of teaching to a wider audience. She first started volunteering with Keep Lee County Beautiful in her teenage years and can often be found fishing, volunteering in her kids’ classrooms, and doing crafts. As the education specialist, she is hoping to spread her love and knowledge of our area to community members of all ages to inspire all generations to be better stewards of their local community.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
ESTERO, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

United Way establishes PODS sites for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

United Way’s Gifts in Kind Program has partnered with PODS and 10 local social services agencies to form the United Way Recovery Distribution Program (UWRDP). The UWRDP will distribute much-needed furniture and home goods to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. PODS donated the use of five 16-foot PODS storage...
LEE COUNTY, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Lee County Chili Challenge set for Jan. 28

The 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge, presented by Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz and Stu’s Motorcycles, will tickle the tastebuds on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stu’s Motorcycles, 14607 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. The Lee County Chili...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists

There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Lunch and More’ event returns to the Naples Senior Center

The popular ‘Lunch and More’ event at the Naples Senior Center is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. It allows seniors to socialize, eat, and enjoy time with others. The event is all about making sure seniors have a place to go...
NAPLES, FL
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Mitigation experts now offering free rebuilding advice in Lee County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – As part of a continuing effort to help Floridians rebuild from Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian, FEMA is offering free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. • Hurricane Ian survivors. HOME DEPOT. Lee County. 3031 NE Pine Island Road. Cape Coral.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look

The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

22 Best Resorts in Marco Island, Florida (2023)

Marco Island is an island off the coast of Florida. Are you wondering if you should visit Marco Island?. In addition to breathtaking beaches, the island offers activities your whole family will enjoy, such as shopping, golf, and world-class cuisine. Moreover, you’ll find attractions like the Everglades National Park and...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy