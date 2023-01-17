Read full article on original website
Junior Achievement ‘Inspire’ event will unite businesses, students at hands-on career expo
Founded in 1994, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida (JA) has been impacting the region’s future workforce for over 28 years. One of its newest and exciting programs, JA Inspire, aims to launch 10,000 Lee and Collier County middle school students on an interactive career exploration on April 26 – 28, at FGCU’s Alico Arena.
Keep Lee County Beautiful announces new education specialist
Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc. (KLCB) is thrilled to announce Jenn Downes as the new education specialist. Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Jenn grew up with a love for the area and a connection with the community. After almost 11 years of teaching, she left the classroom to be a stay-at-home mom and pursue her passions of teaching to a wider audience. She first started volunteering with Keep Lee County Beautiful in her teenage years and can often be found fishing, volunteering in her kids’ classrooms, and doing crafts. As the education specialist, she is hoping to spread her love and knowledge of our area to community members of all ages to inspire all generations to be better stewards of their local community.
Lee County schools looking for name suggestions for the old Lehigh Acres Middle School
The School district of Lee County is reopening the original Lehigh Acres Middle School on Arthur Avenue as a stand-alone middle school beginning in August 2023 and needs a new name for it. The school will serve sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students in the fall who choose the school during...
Senator Rick Scott received an update on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.
The senator was joined alongside city officials as he toured the Cape Coral Yacht Club, seeing some of the hurricane’s damage first-hand.
Lee County lays out plan to bring back strong tourism seasons after Ian
"I think this is the year that the downtown Fort Myers area could really stand out — anchor for tourism this year," said Brian Hamman, CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce.
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
United Way establishes PODS sites for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
United Way’s Gifts in Kind Program has partnered with PODS and 10 local social services agencies to form the United Way Recovery Distribution Program (UWRDP). The UWRDP will distribute much-needed furniture and home goods to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. PODS donated the use of five 16-foot PODS storage...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SWFL
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday to discuss recovery efforts in SWFL.
Lee County Chili Challenge set for Jan. 28
The 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge, presented by Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz and Stu’s Motorcycles, will tickle the tastebuds on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stu’s Motorcycles, 14607 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. The Lee County Chili...
Lee County woman seeks to receive, pay FPL bill to avoid later surprises
What happens if your power is on, but the electricity company says your balance has been $0 for almost three months? One Lee county woman doesn’t want to find out and is battling to get and pay her Florida Power & Light bill. Cynthia Taylor hasn’t seen an FPL...
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
‘Lunch and More’ event returns to the Naples Senior Center
The popular ‘Lunch and More’ event at the Naples Senior Center is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. It allows seniors to socialize, eat, and enjoy time with others. The event is all about making sure seniors have a place to go...
Mitigation experts now offering free rebuilding advice in Lee County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – As part of a continuing effort to help Floridians rebuild from Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian, FEMA is offering free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. • Hurricane Ian survivors. HOME DEPOT. Lee County. 3031 NE Pine Island Road. Cape Coral.
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
Couple from Germany showcases unique decorations at Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — With little detail and a mission to complete, ABC7 photojournalist Christopher Noonan and ABC7 reporter Amanda Lojewski set out on an adventure. The adventure was using a single clue to find a house in Naples that has giant transformers in front of it. We were just...
22 Best Resorts in Marco Island, Florida (2023)
Marco Island is an island off the coast of Florida. Are you wondering if you should visit Marco Island?. In addition to breathtaking beaches, the island offers activities your whole family will enjoy, such as shopping, golf, and world-class cuisine. Moreover, you’ll find attractions like the Everglades National Park and...
New North Naples thrift store helps people recovering from addiction
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A brand new thrift store in North Naples is creating jobs and changing lives. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on its 8th thrift store. It’s at the Park Shore Plaza at 3601 Tamiami Trail. They’ve got clothes, accessories, home furnishings...
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
