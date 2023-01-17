ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Lee County Chili Challenge set for Jan. 28

The 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge, presented by Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz and Stu’s Motorcycles, will tickle the tastebuds on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stu’s Motorcycles, 14607 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. The Lee County Chili...
Keep Lee County Beautiful announces new education specialist

Keep Lee County Beautiful, Inc. (KLCB) is thrilled to announce Jenn Downes as the new education specialist. Born and raised in Southwest Florida, Jenn grew up with a love for the area and a connection with the community. After almost 11 years of teaching, she left the classroom to be a stay-at-home mom and pursue her passions of teaching to a wider audience. She first started volunteering with Keep Lee County Beautiful in her teenage years and can often be found fishing, volunteering in her kids’ classrooms, and doing crafts. As the education specialist, she is hoping to spread her love and knowledge of our area to community members of all ages to inspire all generations to be better stewards of their local community.
Maria Ingrassia

Maria Ingrassia, 77 of North Fort Myers passed away 01/14/2023. Arrangements by Lee County Cremation Services.
Laurel Raymond Chapman, Jr

Laurel Raymond Chapman, Jr., 92, of North Fort Myers, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Manuel Louis Rodriguez

Manuel Louis Rodriguez, 65, of North Fort Myers, passed away Wednesday,January 11, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
William Cole Davis

William Cole Davis, 76, of North Fort Myers, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
United Way establishes PODS sites for families impacted by Hurricane Ian

United Way’s Gifts in Kind Program has partnered with PODS and 10 local social services agencies to form the United Way Recovery Distribution Program (UWRDP). The UWRDP will distribute much-needed furniture and home goods to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. PODS donated the use of five 16-foot PODS storage...
County MPO to hold public hearing on transportation plan

The Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization Board will hold a public hearing Friday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m., in Room 118 at the Lee County Administration East Facility, at 2201 Second St., Fort Myers, to consider amendments to the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The proposed amendments being considered...
Mitigation experts now offering free rebuilding advice in Lee County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – As part of a continuing effort to help Floridians rebuild from Hurricane Nicole and Hurricane Ian, FEMA is offering free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. • Hurricane Ian survivors. HOME DEPOT. Lee County. 3031 NE Pine Island Road. Cape Coral.
