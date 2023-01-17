Read full article on original website
Alexandria Emergency Hospital donates money for AED
Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of...
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
Hospital donates $2,600 to 15-year-old student raising money for AEDs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fifteen-year-old Anniston Fairbanks is a walking miracle. The teenage student at Alexandria Senior High School has a glowing personality and a heart of gold, but at a young age, she has experienced everyone’s worst nightmare, twice. Fairbanks has suffered a cardiac arrest two times, the first coming when she was just nine years old.
Constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of our state's most valuable assets. Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday. APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area. Updated:...
Cenla author releases “Forever So” children’s book
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Central Louisiana native released their first children’s book, “Forever So,” on Saturday morning at the Westside Regional Library. DC Sills, a Disciples of Christ Pastor, authored the book that brings a message of acceptance to the reader. The book follows a sing-a-long pattern that includes themes about accepting yourself for who you are and realizing that you are loved and worthy, forever so, as it says in the book.
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after stolen vehicle
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
Port Barre police seek woman accused of passing fake $100 bills
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre Police are looking for a woman they said passed counterfeit money at stores in Port Barre and Krotz Springs. In a post made Friday by Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the woman passed the counterfeit money at two different dollar stores. Boudreaux said the woman then left the […]
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
Bunkie's out of the monkey business: trucking firm won't import, export primates after all
A Louisiana trucking company says it has dropped plans to house nonhuman primates at a former Bunkie special education center, declaring on LinkedIn that it was leaving the transportation business altogether. Jeffrey Quebedeaux, the owner of Quebedeaux Transport, had been facing eviction and the collection of unpaid rent at the...
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
