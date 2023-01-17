Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Adopt One Block volunteer closing in on 100 cleanups
A Gladstone woman is doing her part for the environment, one piece of trash at a time. Myra Klettke first heard about Adopt One Block in January 2021. “I heard it on a local radio station. Frank Moscow did a little blur on how he is doing Adopt One Block and I thought brilliant, I am going to sign up for that.”
KATU.com
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
KATU.com
Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners
PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
KATU.com
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
KATU.com
Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious
SALEM, Ore. — A 6-year-old child died Friday under suspicious circumstances, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency responders were called to a home near 18th Street SE and Oak Street at about 8:45 a.m. on a report a child was unresponsive. The child was taken to Salem Health...
KATU.com
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
KATU.com
Clark County to conduct Point in Time Count for homeless next week
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Next week, Clark County will conduct its annual Point in Time Count of homeless people. The count is meant to be a snapshot of where people take shelter, whether that's outside or not. It also contributes to state and national data that determines funding and resources.
KATU.com
Providence nurses rally for more staff, fair compensation package
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses rallied Friday night in front of Providence Oregon headquarters. They said they face unsafe staffing levels and have been working without contracts. They were joined at the rally by health care leaders, union allies and local community supporters. They said there have been contract negotiations...
KATU.com
Former Vancouver Public Schools custodian gets 10 years in prison for voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a former custodian for Vancouver Publics Schools to 10 years in prison for voyeurism. James D. Mattson, 38, was arrested in October after allegations surfaced that he filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. An investigation found videos, including...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com
YVYV: Republican house leader Vicki Breese-Iverson
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vicki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
KATU.com
Man tries to recover stolen car, chased by suspect at gunpoint
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man who tried to get his stolen car back was chased by a suspect at gunpoint Saturday morning. Just before 10:30 a.m., deputies from Washington County responded to an armed robbery call at the Rock Creek 185 Apartments. Officials say a man who had his...
KATU.com
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
KATU.com
50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
KATU.com
PDX employees get a 'behind the scenes' tour of new terminal, including seeing new roof
PORTLAND, Ore. — Airport employees got a sneak peek at the terminal renovations taking place at PDX including seeing the new roof that was recently installed. The roof was assembled on the airfield before being lifted into place. President Joe Biden got a tour of the construction of the...
KATU.com
Portland Mayor Wheeler speaks about fentanyl epidemic during U.S. Conference of Mayors
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about the opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis while on a panel about the issue Thursday at the conference of mayors in Washington, D.C. Wheeler says cities, states and the federal government have to work together to find solutions to this nationwide problem. Wheeler also spoke...
Comments / 0