Hillsboro, OR

KATU.com

Adopt One Block volunteer closing in on 100 cleanups

A Gladstone woman is doing her part for the environment, one piece of trash at a time. Myra Klettke first heard about Adopt One Block in January 2021. “I heard it on a local radio station. Frank Moscow did a little blur on how he is doing Adopt One Block and I thought brilliant, I am going to sign up for that.”
GLADSTONE, OR
KATU.com

Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious

SALEM, Ore. — A 6-year-old child died Friday under suspicious circumstances, according to the Salem Police Department. Emergency responders were called to a home near 18th Street SE and Oak Street at about 8:45 a.m. on a report a child was unresponsive. The child was taken to Salem Health...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Providence nurses rally for more staff, fair compensation package

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses rallied Friday night in front of Providence Oregon headquarters. They said they face unsafe staffing levels and have been working without contracts. They were joined at the rally by health care leaders, union allies and local community supporters. They said there have been contract negotiations...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

YVYV: Republican house leader Vicki Breese-Iverson

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vicki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
PORTLAND, OR

