South Portland, ME

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February

If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
WESTBROOK, ME
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again

#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
PORTLAND, ME
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home

People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
MAINE STATE
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations

Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
CAMDEN, ME
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023

Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Brunswick barbershop gains national attention for acts of kindness

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A barbershop in Brunswick is gaining national attention for its acts of kindness toward its customers. "A Little Off The Top" was featured on ABC World News Tonight this week in its America Strong segment after it placed a sign outside its door last year stating that it would not turn anybody away regardless of their ability to pay.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
MAINE STATE
Possible sighting of Graham Lacher brings new hope

GARDINER– A post on the Facebook page ‘Missing Graham Lacher‘ states that there have been two possible sightings of the missing man this month. According to the post, a woman who knew Graham from a few years ago reported that she thought she saw him crossing the Gardiner-Randolph bridge in early January.
GARDINER, ME
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid

The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
YARMOUTH, ME
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
