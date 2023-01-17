Read full article on original website
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Cowbell Restaurant Set to Open at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, This February
If you've visited the Rock Row development in Westbrook over the past few months, you've undoubtedly seen a sign that promised Cowbell burger bar would be "coming soon". In fact, the "coming soon" sign had been up for so long that residents were beginning to lose hope that the business would actually open. After a handful of delays, Cowbell will open, and plans to have their grand opening celebration in February.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
homestyling.guru
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again
#html-body [data-pb-style=NWFBFWT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=F9NJ3A1],#html-body [data-pb-style=QOYD8BH]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=BE1CSVN]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EULE1O6]{border-style:none} }. It turned out great and I have referred your company since – I also plan to use your company again. I’ll be in touch in the coming months with another project. Photo and design...
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
5 of Top 10 Best Places to Live for Your Skin Are in Maine
Well hello, Maine. What a great top 10 list to make health-wise, especially when it has to do with the largest organ in the body: your skin! And don't worry, other New England towns and cities are skin-healthy, too. Yes, if you didn't know, our skin is our largest organ,...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
Hope Costco Opens in Maine in 2023? You’ll Likely Have to Wait Longer
Mainers have been waiting, some may say patiently, for the first-ever Costco to open in Maine. I mean we have Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, but we want another store to buy things in bulk. After issues with the number and sizing of parking spaces, Costco's plan to open...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine towns make Tripadvisor list of 15 'trending' US destinations
Camden, a seaport town on the midcoast, and the York County town of Ogunquit have both made Tripadvisor's list of 15 "trending" destinations in the United States "on the up and up." Tripadvisor Inc. is a Needham, Mass.-based online travel company that operates a website and mobile app with user-generated...
New Maine Mall Store Rack Attack to Open in South Portland for 2023
Openings and closings for the Maine Mall are nothing new, as trends in retail are always in flux. Right before the busy holiday season, the Maine Mall saw several new stores open, with most of them not just "seasonal" offerings. Despite the holidays being over, another new store is set to open inside the Maine Mall that will interest many, especially if you love the outdoors.
WMTW
Brunswick barbershop gains national attention for acts of kindness
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A barbershop in Brunswick is gaining national attention for its acts of kindness toward its customers. "A Little Off The Top" was featured on ABC World News Tonight this week in its America Strong segment after it placed a sign outside its door last year stating that it would not turn anybody away regardless of their ability to pay.
End of an Era With the Last Two Sears Stores in Maine Closing
The Farmington and Caribou Hometown Sears, are closing their doors. These were the only Sears left in Maine. And yes, everything must go! The Bangor Daily News reported that the liquidation has started and they are boldly advertising it on their website. These two stores are among the 115 Sears...
wabi.tv
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
foxbangor.com
Possible sighting of Graham Lacher brings new hope
GARDINER– A post on the Facebook page ‘Missing Graham Lacher‘ states that there have been two possible sightings of the missing man this month. According to the post, a woman who knew Graham from a few years ago reported that she thought she saw him crossing the Gardiner-Randolph bridge in early January.
A Kid From Cumberland, Maine, Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for. Either way, the feeling of accomplishment is one that warms your belly, puts a smile on your face, and makes you feel on top of the world.
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid
The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
