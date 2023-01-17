Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man with multiple theft convictions accused of stealing cargo bag
An Iowa City man who has multiple theft convictions and was charged Sunday after chasing a man while brandishing toy firearms was arrested again Tuesday after allegedly stealing a bike cargo bag. Police say that 30-year-old Willie Collins of South Johnson Street took possession of the bag, attached to a...
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year. Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust." Video...
KCRG.com
Alexander Jackson continuously denies killing family in long interview with police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lengthy video shown in court Thursday detailed Alexander Jackson’s interview with police the day he’s accused of killing his family. Prosecutors say Jackson shot his mom, dad, and sister inside their Cedar Rapids home in June of 2021. He faces three counts of First Degree Murder.
KCJJ
Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall
An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
KCRG.com
‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
ourquadcities.com
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
icgov.org
Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks
The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks Jan. 10-12, 2023, at the 56 businesses open for business and licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. Working with plainclothes officers, underage persons entered these businesses and attempted to illegally purchase these products. Forty-seven businesses refused to sell tobacco or other nicotine or vapor products to the underage buyers.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
cbs2iowa.com
Investigator: rifle in Jackson home used in murders, Alex Jackson's prints found on gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — An investigator that helped lead the four-day processing of the scene at the Jackson family home says the rifle found next to one of the bodies is the murder weapon - and that prints from Alex Jackson were found on the gun.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott County arrested in Clinton County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County was arrested in Clinton County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Caleb Hoskins, 35, was arrested Monday in Clinton County and charged with third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.
KCJJ
Coralville man facing several drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling meth and marijuana
A Coralville man who was taken into custody for allegedly selling meth and marijuana in the area was reportedly found with the drugs at the hotel he was checked into. The trouble started for 32-year-old Demarco May of Holiday Road back in June, when he was stopped near the intersection of Highland Court and Gilbert Court the afternoon of the 6th for a non-working taillight and a cracked windshield. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, and officers reportedly located about 30 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and a pipe used for smoking the drug. He was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
KCRG.com
Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa. Cleanup is underway after two, rare winter tornadoes in eastern Iowa. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some athletes at...
KWQC
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
Driver killed in eastern Iowa in wrong-way crash
No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
