Iowa City, IA

superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Theft

Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman

Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died after being shot on the set of the film "Rust."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Additional charge filed against Iowa City man who fired shots on Ped Mall

An additional charge has been filed against an Iowa City man who allegedly fired point blank at another man on the Pedestrian Mall over the weekend. Witnesses say just before 4pm Saturday they observed 29-year-old Dante Yance of Primrose Court firing a gun at another subject. Nearby officers say they heard the gunshots and passed multiple people running from the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested on OWI warrant

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from an OWI incident the last weekend of 2022. According to the initial report, 61-year-old Zainel Ashry of Finkbine Lane was called in by witnesses who said he was dangerously intoxicated in the parking lot of his apartment building. Reports said he was halfway out of the driver’s side of his vehicle, and upon arrival, witnesses alleged that Ashry had urinated himself, had alcohol in the vehicle, and had given them his car keys.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege

Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
DAVENPORT, IA
icgov.org

Iowa City Police Department conducts tobacco compliance checks

The Iowa City Police Department conducted tobacco sales law compliance checks Jan. 10-12, 2023, at the 56 businesses open for business and licensed to sell tobacco, alternative nicotine, or vapor products. Working with plainclothes officers, underage persons entered these businesses and attempted to illegally purchase these products. Forty-seven businesses refused to sell tobacco or other nicotine or vapor products to the underage buyers.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man facing several drug charges after allegedly admitting to selling meth and marijuana

A Coralville man who was taken into custody for allegedly selling meth and marijuana in the area was reportedly found with the drugs at the hotel he was checked into. The trouble started for 32-year-old Demarco May of Holiday Road back in June, when he was stopped near the intersection of Highland Court and Gilbert Court the afternoon of the 6th for a non-working taillight and a cracked windshield. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, and officers reportedly located about 30 grams of a substance consistent with marijuana and a pipe used for smoking the drug. He was charged with marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

