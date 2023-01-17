ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

By HOANG DINH NAM, Marc BURLEIGH and Matthieu DEMEESTERE, Giuseppe CACACE
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmWrI_0kHfxUq200
Pier Antonio Panzeri, who headed an NGO, has agreed to cooperate with authorities in the bribery scandal /AFP/File

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

In return, he would get a "limited sentence" including imprisonment, a fine and confiscation of one million euros ($1.1 million) in assets, the prosecutors said in a statement.

The development was a dramatic turn in the corruption scandal in which prosecutors suspect Qatar and Morocco funnelled bribes through Panzeri and other figures to influence decisions in the European Parliament.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing and Morocco has accused the media of making unjustified "attacks".

The allegations have roiled the parliament and sparked unease in other EU institutions, with concerns voiced that their public credibility could be shaken.

Panzeri is one of four suspects held in Belgium following police raids on addresses last month that turned up 1.5 million euros in cash.

The searches were conducted in the homes and offices of MEPs, former MEPs, parliamentary aides, and the heads of NGOs that dealt with the parliament.

The other three suspects are: Greek MEP Eva Kaili, stripped of her position as one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents after her arrest; her Italian boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, a parliamentary aide; and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, the Italian head of an NGO.

All four are being held on charges of "criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering".

- Under surveillance -

Panzeri, 67, headed another NGO suspected of receiving money from certain countries to pay serving MEPs to sway parliamentary decisions on issues important to those countries.

Belgian media said Panzeri was put under surveillance by Belgian intelligence services for at least a month before his arrest.

The reports said he received money from Morocco to promote its interests in the parliament.

Italy has arrested Panzeri's wife and daughter under a warrant issued by Belgium and authorised their extraditions.

But his wife is challenging the court order, and his daughter is expected to follow suit, according to Italian media.

Panzeri did not appear at a scheduled custody appeal Tuesday, withdrawing for what prosecutors initially said were "personal reasons".

In their statement on Panzeri agreeing to turn over evidence, prosecutors said they were applying a "pentiti" law, designed for mafia cases in which a criminal suspect repents.

It was only the second time in Belgian legal history that the "pentiti" statute has been used. The first time was in 2018, for a football agent who cooperated on international corruption in the sport.

Panzeri's lawyer told AFP the deal meant Panzeri could receive a sentence of up to five years, but with only a maximum of one year spent in custody, part of which could be under house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

Prosecutors said Panzeri committed to truthfully tell all about "the identity of the persons he admits to having bribed".

He is also to divulge his methods, the "financial arrangements with other involved countries" and "the involvement of known and unknown persons within the investigation".

That last pledge could send chills down the spines of potential suspects who have not been questioned by Belgian authorities.

- Parliamentary reforms -

Already intense scrutiny is being directed at any EU official or lawmaker who has made effusive statements in favour of Qatar or Morocco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xm7C_0kHfxUq200
Qatar, which hosted the World Cup last year, has denied any wrongdoing in the case /AFP/File

Qatar has highlighted some of those statements which have been made defending it from accusations of worker rights abuses in the lead-up to last year's World Cup, which it hosted, and its bid to get visa-free travel to the EU.

Morocco is keen to win sympathetic positions from Europe to its claim over the disputed Western Sahara, where an Algiers-backed Polisario movement seeks independence.

The European Parliament continues to be rocked by the scandal.

Belgian prosecutors have requested it lift the immunity of two other MEPs, Belgian Marc Tarabella and Italian Andrea Cozzolino, to further their investigations.

The legislature has launched that procedure, likely to be completed next month.

Kaili was not able to assert immunity because a Belgian judge deemed she was caught red-handed.

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola announced Monday proposals to clean up the legislature and protect it from "corruption" and "foreign interference".

They include restricting MEPs' activities with non-EU countries and having a public register of MEPs' finances.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Suspect in murder of Paraguayan prosecutor handed over to Colombia

A woman suspected in the murder of a Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor was expelled from El Salvador on Saturday and handed over to Colombian authorities, the Colombian prosecutor's office said. Colombian, Paraguayan and US authorities are searching for the masterminds of the assassination, who they say are linked to drug trafficking networks.
AFP

Russia to retaliate after RT accounts frozen in France: reports

Moscow will retaliate against French media in Russia after the bank accounts of RT France, the French arm of its state broadcaster, were frozen, Russian news agencies quoting an anonymous foreign ministry source reported Saturday.   "The blocking of RT France accounts will lead to retaliatory measures against the French media in Russia," the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies quoted the foreign ministry source as saying.
AFP

Leopard: Mighty German tank long sought by Ukraine

Germany's Leopard, the powerful tank sought by Kyiv to push forward against Moscow, could have a "significant" impact in the conflict. - 'Significant' impact - Officials also warn that once the tanks arrive, Ukrainian troops would need to be rapidly trained on how to use the equipment, which is much more complex than the Soviet-era tanks they are used to.
AFP

Sweden's NATO bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey

Sweden's bid for NATO membership is facing a dead end because Ankara's demands to Stockholm to hand over Kurdish activists and prevent rallies attacking Turkey's leadership have strained ties. "On the other hand, there are groups in Sweden who are against NATO membership and PKK supporters worried about the government's pledges to go after" them, he said.
AFP

Racism, polarization and poverty at heart of Peru protests

The explosion of unrest that has left at least 44 dead in Peru began high up in the Andes and spread to the capital Lima as Indigenous people vented their fury over racism, polarization and growing poverty. - Racism  "The causes of unhappiness are racism, contempt, lack of respect and the poor quality of daily life," political analyst Mirko Lauer told AFP, referring to Indigenous people.
AFP

Gunmen kill Eswatini opposition politician

Gunmen in Eswatini killed a prominent opposition politician and human rights lawyer at his home, a spokesman told AFP on Sunday, hours after the country's absolute monarch challenged activists opposed to his rule. His death comes just hours after the king challenged activists fighting to end Africa's last absolute monarchy.
AFP

Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria

Canada will repatriate six women and 13 infants who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family members of Islamic State Group fighters, Ottawa announced Friday. Since the destruction of the Islamic State "caliphate" across Syria and Iraq in 2019, more than 42,400 foreign adults and children with alleged ties to the Islamic State have been held in camps in Syria, according to Human Rights Watch. 
AFP

Western weapons surge to Ukraine underlines new resolve

Western countries are stepping up their weapons deliveries to Ukraine despite hesitations in Germany about supplying heavy tanks, underlining their growing confidence in Kyiv's chances of victory.  On Friday, the coalition of around 50 countries supporting Ukraine met at the Ramstein military base in Germany, with fresh weapons pledges expected.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon

Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
AFP

New Zealand's next PM led Covid-19 crackdown

Poised to be New Zealand's next prime minister, Chris Hipkins became a household name leading the nation's closed-border crackdown on Covid-19 and describes himself as a decisive, straight-talking politician. Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of Labour's senior Maori MPs, who had been considered a potential prime minister herself, said Hipkins was decisive and would be an "incredibly strong" prime minister.
AFP

Brazil's Lula sacks army commander after anti-government riots

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked the commander of Brazil's army Saturday, two weeks after an election-denying mob loyal to his far-right predecessor ransacked the halls of power in Brasilia. Defense Minister Jose Mucio said Saturday evening after meeting with the president that Arruda was out as head of the army because of "a break in the level of confidence."
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side. 
AFP

Anti-Turkey demo in Sweden deepens tensions over NATO bid

Turkey on Saturday cancelled a visit by the Swedish defence minister over a demonstration by an anti-Islamic extremist in Stockholm, sparking a fresh crisis as Sweden tries to convince Ankara not to block its bid to join the NATO military alliance. A day after summoning the Swedish ambassador over Paludan's latest demo, Ankara said it had called off Defence Minister Pal Jonson's visit scheduled for January 27 and aimed at overcoming Turkey's objections to Sweden's NATO bid.
AFP

UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks

Thousands of ambulance workers held another strike across England and Wales on Monday, in escalating industrial action as unions called the government to hold talks on improving pay and conditions.  The GMB, whose members at one ambulance service in central England were striking Monday, addressed Barclay in a tweet saying: "We need to talk pay.
TheDailyBeast

How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America

The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...
The Guardian

Endangered foods: why our diet is narrower than ever – and these seven foods urgently need saving

What does it mean when a food or drink becomes “endangered”, when there are so few people producing it that it is on the brink of disappearing for ever? Should we worry, as we do about ancient ruins and the giant panda? Or should we conclude that the loss of historic cheeses, cakes, fruits, booze and even animal species is the sad but inevitable result of people’s palates and priorities changing?
AFP

China logs nearly 13,000 Covid deaths in a week

China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected. But a top health official said China would not experience a second wave of infections in the months after the festive migration, because nearly 80 percent of the population had already been infected by the virus.
AFP

AFP

104K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy