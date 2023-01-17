Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Selling Eagle Ford Assets for $1.4 Billion; Focusing on Gas-rich Marcellus, Haynesville
(Reuters) — U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Chesapeake Energy Corp. said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell part of its operations in south Texas to private equity-owned WildFire Energy for $1.43 billion in cash. Chesapeake has been trying to heed calls by activist investor Kimmeridge...
Pipeline Operator Kinder Morgan Beats Profit Estimates; CEO to Step Down
(Reuters) — U.S. pipeline operator Kinder Morgan on Wednesday announced fourth-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations, and said long-time CEO Steve Kean will step down after eight years in the role. The company transported higher volumes of natural gas, jet fuel and carbon dioxide as sanctions on...
Gas Starts Flowing to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas
(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
Canadian Province and First Nations Agree to Revive Oil, Gas Development in Montney Play
(Reuters) — The Canadian province of British Columbia (B.C.) announced a land, water and resource management agreement with the Blueberry River First Nations Indigenous group on Wednesday that will restart development in the vast Montney shale play, but also limit new oil and gas activity. New well licenses in...
Uganda Approves Construction for 898-Mile Crude Pipeline Costing $3.5 Billion
(Reuters) — Uganda has approved an application by a company controlled by France's TotalEnergies to construct a $3.5 billion oil pipeline that will transport the country's crude to international markets. The planned pipeline will run from landlocked Uganda's oilfields in the country's west to a port on Tanzania's Indian...
