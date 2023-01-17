Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (January 9–January 14)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 23rd. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Annalee Coronado, Othello girls basketball : Scored a season-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, with nine rebounds in a loss to No. 1 Ellensburg.

Apollo Cruz and Dalton Reed, Orting boys wrestling : Both grapplers won titles at the out-of-state Doc Wright Invitational in Arizona. Cruz won the 138-pound title with a finals’ forfeit over Mesa’s Joseph Jarman. And Reed grabbed a 5-0 decision over Dixie’s Cash Carlisle to win the 175 class.

Julia Dalan, W.F. West girls basketball : In a Dalan’ cousins reunion, it was the Bearcats’ sophomore who stole the show with 21 points (12 in the first half), nine rebounds and seven blocked shots in a non-league victory over Montesano.

Esmeralda Galindo, Davis girls basketball : The junior scored a season-high 40 points - 38 coming after the first quarter - to eclipse the 1,000-point mark as the Pirates downed West Valley of Yakima in 4A CBBN action. She also had 35 points in a win over Eisenhower.

Teryn Gardner, Mead girls basketball : Rattled North Central for a game-high 31 points, including six 3-pointers in a 3A GSL victory. She tallied 20 points earlier in the week in a win over Lewis and Clark.

Parker Mills, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball : The ninth grader picked a good time for a breakout game, scoring a team-high 21 points, including the game-winning shot in the final seconds as the Rams upended 4A CBBN favorite Davis.

Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris boys basketball : In the heated “Civil War” rivalry game, the senior scored a game-high 27 points, including 18 in the second half as the Monarchs stopped R.A. Long’s long 2A GSHL winning streak with a home victory.

Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport boys basketball : Scored a game-high 23 points in Davenport’s 69-51 win over Colfax last week, snapping the Gorillas’ 18-game losing streak to the Bulldogs

Isabel Sullivan, Eastside Catholic girls basketball : Nevada commit is playing everywhere for the Crusaders this year and had scoring totals of 25 and 28 points twice in three Metro League games last week.

Sylas Williams, Jackson boys basketball : Put together one of the more single-handedly dominant performances for the Timberwolves last week in a loss to Glacier Peak, scoring 39 of Jackson’s 49 total points.