Russian President Vladimir Putin's ploy to use oil and gas exports as "a weapon of financial war" in its campaign to conquer Ukraine "is increasingly backfiring, threatening the core of Russia's beleaguered economy and curtailing its geopolitical influence," The Wall Street Journal reports. Putin had calculated that cutting off natural gas to Europe, and especially Germany, would leave Europe's economy in shambles and its citizens freezing, weakening the continent's support for Ukraine. But "warm weather and ample supplies from other producers have derailed that effort so far," and European gas prices on Monday fell to levels not seen since September 2021,...

3 DAYS AGO