The Week

Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ploy to use oil and gas exports as "a weapon of financial war" in its campaign to conquer Ukraine "is increasingly backfiring, threatening the core of Russia's beleaguered economy and curtailing its geopolitical influence," The Wall Street Journal reports. Putin had calculated that cutting off natural gas to Europe, and especially Germany, would leave Europe's economy in shambles and its citizens freezing, weakening the continent's support for Ukraine. But "warm weather and ample supplies from other producers have derailed that effort so far," and European gas prices on Monday fell to levels not seen since September 2021,...
pgjonline.com

Russian Gas Exports to Europe Plunge 22% in January - Reuters

(Reuters) - Daily pipeline gas exports by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Europe fell by 22% in the first half of January compared to December amid milder than usual weather, Reuters calculations show. The calculations take into account data on daily gas exports via Ukraine and one line of the...
gcaptain.com

Russia Boosts Baltic Oil Exports

By Jason Neely (Reuters) Europe’s ban on seaborne Russian oil imports from Dec. 5 has prompted Moscow to divert its crude flows to Asia and failed to curb Russian supplies, according to traders and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan from the Baltic Sea...
pgjonline.com

Gas Starts Flowing to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas

(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
TEXAS STATE
marinelink.com

Third Floating LNG Terminal Arrives in Germany

A floating terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived in the port of Brunsbuettel on Friday, the third such vessel to start up in recent weeks as Germany rushes to diversify away from former top supplier Russia. The Hoegh Gannet floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) arrived at the...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia will "sober up" NATO and EU

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia.

