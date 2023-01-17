Read full article on original website
Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ploy to use oil and gas exports as "a weapon of financial war" in its campaign to conquer Ukraine "is increasingly backfiring, threatening the core of Russia's beleaguered economy and curtailing its geopolitical influence," The Wall Street Journal reports. Putin had calculated that cutting off natural gas to Europe, and especially Germany, would leave Europe's economy in shambles and its citizens freezing, weakening the continent's support for Ukraine. But "warm weather and ample supplies from other producers have derailed that effort so far," and European gas prices on Monday fell to levels not seen since September 2021,...
(Reuters) - Daily pipeline gas exports by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Europe fell by 22% in the first half of January compared to December amid milder than usual weather, Reuters calculations show. The calculations take into account data on daily gas exports via Ukraine and one line of the...
By Jason Neely (Reuters) Europe’s ban on seaborne Russian oil imports from Dec. 5 has prompted Moscow to divert its crude flows to Asia and failed to curb Russian supplies, according to traders and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan from the Baltic Sea...
(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
A floating terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived in the port of Brunsbuettel on Friday, the third such vessel to start up in recent weeks as Germany rushes to diversify away from former top supplier Russia. The Hoegh Gannet floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) arrived at the...
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Tuesday she did not talk to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey last week about a possible prisoner exchange.
BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters.
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would do all it could to "sober up" the European Union and NATO, which he accused of setting out to weaken and defeat Russia.
BELGRADE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia should halt its efforts to recruit Serbs to fight alongside its Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Bulgaria, one of the poorest EU members and long perceived as pro-Moscow, helped Ukraine survive Russia’s early onslaught by secretly supplying it with large amounts of desperately needed diesel and ammunition, the politicians responsible have said. The former Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov and finance minister Assen Vassilev said...
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany wants allied consensus on the re-export of German-made battle tanks to help Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion, Germany's defence minister said on Friday after European leaders urged Berlin to lift a veto.
