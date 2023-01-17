Read full article on original website
Westfall to retire as Branson City Clerk
The city of Branson will soon be looking for a new city clerk following the upcoming retirement of Lisa Westfall. Branson City Administrator Cathy Stepp confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News Westfall’s last day will be Friday, Feb. 10. “I have been made aware that Lisa Westfall tendered her notice...
Heated closed session shows Branson aldermen at odds
The retirement of Lisa Westfall as Branson City Clerk led to a contentious closed session of the Branson Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The meeting, which lasted over six hours, included a vote related to the retention of Cathy Stepp as city administrator. The vote was 3 to...
C of O to host area appreciation dates
Area residents will have an opportunity to experience some of what C of O has to offer at a discount. The Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks will offer area appreciation Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 as a thank you to residents in the Tri-Lakes area community. Residents of...
Hollister Schools recognizes January staff, students
The Hollister School District recognized its January teacher, staff and students of the month at a recent Board of Education meeting. The students recognized were Averly Johnson (Kindergarten), William Koester (2nd Grade), Bella Whittington (7th Grade) and Malachi Henry (12th Grade). Darci Schmidt was honored as teacher of the month....
Forsyth Chamber to host gala
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their biggest fundraising event of the year next month. The annual gala, which includes a silent auction, dinner, community awards and networking, will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lake Taneycomo Elks Lodge #2597. A dinner will take place at 6 p.m. This year’s theme for the gala is ‘Our Home Sweet Hometown.’
Trinity Christian Academy receives instrument donation
Trinity Christian Academy in Hollister has taken their first official steps toward the recreation of a student band thanks to a donation of instruments from the Jimmy Jack Foundation. On Friday, Jan. 6, members of the Jimmy Jack Foundation gathered at the Hollister private school to formally present Trinity Music...
Frontier flies away from Branson Airport
The struggle among airlines nationwide to keep pilots and flight crews is having a negative impact on the Branson Airport. Officials with the airport confirmed to Branson Tri-Lakes News, Frontier Airlines will not be providing commercial service to Branson in 2023. “At the moment we have no commercial service at...
C of O to host pianist Sookkyung Cho
College of the Ozarks will host pianist Sookkyung Cho in a guest artist recital on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the Newman Recital Hall on the C of O campus. The recital is free and open to the public. Seating is available on a...
Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing
The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
