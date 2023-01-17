Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
WNEM
Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
Saginaw man charged in drive-by shooting, brass knuckle beating, accepts plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of shooting another man, then beating beat him with brass knuckles and robbing him the following month, has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s unlikely to face prison time. Pedro Juarez III, 38, on Jan. 18 appeared before Saginaw...
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting 19-year-old out on bond, victim's family 'very upset'
Detroit — A 22-year-old man accused of choking and shooting a 19-year-old Trenton girl last month at a Detroit gas station is now out on bond, upsetting the teen's mom who calls the decision "egregious" and unfair to victims. Torrion Hudson of Detroit ― who is accused of choking,...
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
5-year-old boy hospitalized after getting ahold of unsecured gun, shooting himself in the hand
Police are investigating after a five-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. Officers plan to search the home where the incident occurred to determine if the gun was properly secured and whether negligence charges will be filed.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Former Novi HS student charged with terrorism for public threat, could face 20 years in prison
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a former Novi High School student with felony terrorism for a public threat made at the school in November.
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
Detroit man arrested after brief struggle with police during traffic stop
DETROIT, MI – A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Saturday night, Jan. 21, after a small altercation with authorities, Michigan State Police reported. Police performed a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. on McNichols Road near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Detroit. Police said the driver pulled into an...
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Detroit News
Family of Flint security guard killed at Family Dollar over mask mandate says justice 'served'
On the same day her husband's killers were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Latryna Sims declared in all capital letters on an online fundraising page: "JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED." Sims' husband, Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine from Genesee County, was working as a security guard at...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 2