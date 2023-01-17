ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police find stolen dog in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that was stolen from a home in Potterville was found by Michigan State Police. Troopers said they found the dog Loki in Lansing. According to authorities, Loki was stolen from their home in Potterville. Police said a suspect was identified in the theft and police said they sent a complaint for charges to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

