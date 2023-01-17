Read full article on original website
Gerald Ray Olson – Cache Valley Daily
January 9, 1934 – January 15, 2023 (age 89) Gerald Ray Olson, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend left this world on January 15, 2023 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Gerald, the eldest of four sons, was born on January 9, 1934, in Helper,...
Sharon Elaine Naylor – Cache Valley Daily
September 3, 1946 — January 15, 2023 (age 76) Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends.
Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory – Cache Valley Daily
March 4, 1939 – January 13, 2023 (age 83) Horatio “Hy” Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Hy was born March 4, 1939, in Logan, Utah, to John Robert and Livinia...
Don Gilbert Barringer – Cache Valley Daily
May 17, 1942 – January 17, 2023 (age 81) Don Gilbert Barringer passed away at his home January 17, 2023 surrounded by family. A full obituary will be posted soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
Martin Richmond Maw – Cache Valley Daily
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Martin Richmond Maw, 47, of Logan, Utah on January 15, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Marty was born on July 21, 1975 in Logan, Utah to Glen and Cindy Maw. Marty was the fourth of five children.
Cherise Cricket Carrillo – Cache Valley Daily
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College.
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1926 – January 14, 1923 (age 97) Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Janice Barton Leggett – Cache Valley Daily
June 4, 1947 – January 15, 2023 (age 75) Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Watsonville, California to Clarence and Elva Bolster. She was reared and educated in California and Utah attending high school in Watsonville, CA..
Trout eggs delivered to classrooms in Northern Utah and across the state – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Putting trout in the classroom is something Paul Holden of Cache Anglers, a division of Trout Unlimited, looks forward to. They delivered trout eggs to some schools in the Box Elder School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District. Holden has been actively involved in...
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament – Cache Valley Daily
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week schedule – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For a second straight year Cache Valley Media Group is working to expand its coverage of high school basketball to include not only all Region 11 boys basketball games, but also girls basketball games. To further highlight the great girls basketball played in northern Utah, Cache Valley Media Group will be broadcasting a Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week for the remainder of the season.
Famed Repertory Dance Theatre to perform at Eccles Theatre – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Salt Lake City’s famed Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Jan. 20. The RDT dancers will appear as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring season, according to Alec Nelson, the CacheARTS’ marketing director.
Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN—The Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley with students from four schools competing for the top valley speller title at Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The spelling bee is sponsored by the PTA organizations for Canyon, Lincoln, Cedar Ridge and Summit elementary schools. “We liked...
Photographic art exhibit of Utah during the 1930’s and ’40’s wraps up January 28th – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WW II” , focusing on the years of 1936 to 1942 is the mid-winter exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History. On KVNU’s For the People...
LIVESTREAM: Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs boys basketball
The Bear River Bears vs Mountain Crest Mustangs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Trent Carter and Josh Theurer. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here.
Utah State Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN, Utah – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
Gov. Cox delivers aspirational State of the State Address to lawmakers – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox’s State of the State Address on Thursday evening proved to be an aspirational, uplifting speech to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. “Remember that our time in these positions is often brief,”...
Logan mayor on the great job done by snow plow crews and the great electric power challenges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines recently gave her State of the City address and as she was writing it, she realized that it was her five-year anniversary on the job. She said the city has accomplished great things, thanks to her fantastic team. Logan has about 450 employees and with all the snow this winter she praised the city’s snow removal crew.
