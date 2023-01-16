DES MOINES, IOWA- The UIC women's basketball team (11-7, 3-4 MVC) fell to Drake (10-5, 5-2 MVC) on the road Thursday night, 63-51. Graduate student Josie Filer finished with a team-high 18 points for the Flames, while tacking on four rebounds and three steals. Ky Dempsey-Toney scored 12 points off the bench, going four for five from the charity stripe.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO