Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against Drake

DES MOINES, IOWA- The UIC women's basketball team (11-7, 3-4 MVC) fell to Drake (10-5, 5-2 MVC) on the road Thursday night, 63-51. Graduate student Josie Filer finished with a team-high 18 points for the Flames, while tacking on four rebounds and three steals. Ky Dempsey-Toney scored 12 points off the bench, going four for five from the charity stripe.
Women’s Basketball Starts Iowa Road Trip with Drake on Thursday

DES MOINES, IOWA—The UIC women's basketball team (11-6, 3-3 MVC) aims to continue momentum in the Missouri Valley Conference, as the Flames head on the road to face Drake (9-5, 4-2 MVC) Thursday evening at the Knapp Center. This match-up will be the seventh time these programs have squared...
