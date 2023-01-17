ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansans hit lucky streak with recent big lottery wins

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fUms_0kHfws9F00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Kansas Lottery is celebrating several recent big wins that have delivered millions of dollars into the hands of some lucky residents of the Sunflower State.

Four people have won or claimed prizes of $1 million or more in the month of January, according to Kansas lottery spokesperson Cory Thone. The first win was in November 2022 when a Johnson County resident hit the Powerball jackpot for the first time since 2012 for $92 million. That prize was claimed anonymously on Jan. 5.

Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating

Thone said the annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle announced more than 5,600 winners along with a $1 million grand prize on Jan. 4. The ticket sold in Northeast Kansas for the $1 million prize is still unclaimed.

In the last Mega Millions run, two Kansas residents claimed $1 million prizes in the same week with one winner on Jan. 10 in Southeast Kansas and another on Jan. 13 in Northeast Kansas.

“As I have said many times before, nothing makes us happier than to give prizes away to our players,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “It’s really great that we’ve had such a nice run of big prizes in the last few weeks for them to enjoy. We love having big winners. It has been a blast this year, and we hope the fun continues!”

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

A Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night will be for an estimated $20 million jackpot. This is after the game reset for a winning ticket drawn in Maine last Friday, according to Thone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Winning Lotto Ticket Sold in SE Kansas Remains Unclaimed

A $1 million dollar unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas. The Tuesday, January 10th Mega Millions drawing remains unclaimed. The Kansas lottery says the Mega Millions ticket was sold in SE Kansas and it won $1 million. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. The Kansas Lottery definition of SE Kansas includes the area counties of Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette, and Cherokee.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KANSAS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri

A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Full Court Press (1/20/23)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. Boys CHASE COUNTY 43OSAGE CITY 56 EMPORIA 35ANDOVER CENTRAL 41 MCPHERSON 46MANHATTAN 57 LYNDON 61MISSION VALLEY 40 SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 45HAYDEN 55 WICHITA SOUTHEAST 48HIGHLAND PARK 86 HUTCHINSON 56JUNCTION CITY 29 LABETTE COUNTY 57ROCK CREEK 51 WABAUNSEE 43ROYAL […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

How to participate in the first Kansas job fair of 2023

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first Kansas virtual job fair of 2023 will be held later this month. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said jobseekers can participate in the job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The event is hosted by KANSASWORKS and will highlight employment […]
KANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Bald eagles in Flyover Country

​While some folks negatively refer to Kansas as Flyover Country, I consider the term as one of our state’s best descriptors. Because of our location and the presence of features such as Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira Marsh, the migratory bird Central Flyway crosses right overKansas. Due to this, we...
KANSAS STATE
backcountryhunters.org

Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting

Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Feral hogs in Kansas

No one's arguing that feral hogs can have a devastating impact on farms. The question is just how worried should Kansas farmers be?. In this FOX Kansas follow up, some say Kansas is actually staying ahead of what for others has been a huge problem. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy