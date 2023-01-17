Property owner accused of recording people with hidden camera appears in court Tuesday, allowed to move back into duplex, judge says

Read full article on original website
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
HPD investigating circumstance around man who was found dead near the Museum District
Officials aren't ruling out a shooting, but upon arrival, it appeared the man had been run over by a car. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
Mechanic who fled country after killing man he mistook for a thief sentenced to 35 years in prison, DA says
PASADENA, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 35 years after he reportedly killed a man who he mistook for a thief back in 2018, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. In a news release, officials say the Houston transmission repair shop owner, 35-year-old Oscar Aristides...
Innocent woman's spine severed during shooting outside of northwest Harris County bar
She's paralyzed from the waist down, according to investigators, who also said she was never the intended target. The suspect in the case may have gone even further to hide his involvement.
Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car
HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
Pasadena man sentenced 35 years for killing man mistaken for thief and fleeing the country in 2018
Oscar Garcia was convicted for following a man, who he reportedly mistook for a thief, and his girlfriend before killing him in 2018.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
'High-heeled hijacker' described by smell arrested after at least 4 Galleria-area crimes, FBI says
Before the alleged crime spree, which included four robberies, the accused bandit may have kicked it all off by kidnapping a woman in the Galleria parking garage.
Two bodies found dead in apartment after welfare check, possible murder-suicide police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in southwest Houston. Details are limited at this time, but Houston police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check. Officials say someone said there was a smell coming from their neighbor's apartment in Forum Park.
VIDEO: Robbery suspect flees on scooter with box of Pringles after pistol-whipping victim in face, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing another man by stealing a box of Pringles outside a southeast Houston convenience store on Christmas Eve. The robbery happened in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Surveillance video showed...
Officials investigating a plane crash in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities are looking into reports of a plane crash in north Harris County. Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to Grand Parkway & Cypress Rosehill for reports of a plane crash. No injuries were reported or how the incident unfolded, as...
18-year-old dies after being shot then crashing his vehicle into west Harris Co. home, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle into a west Harris County home hours before he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Deputies say they received a service call about a weapons disturbance in the 15900 block of Lucky Star Drive...
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Man sentenced to 35 years for 2017 deadly shooting of 17-year-old over $250 in Northshore area
The suspect, who was 17 at the time, entered a deal where he pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder. He's accused of shooting his schoolmate during a gun exchange.
