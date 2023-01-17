Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, announced that it has opened two new locations in Connecticut, the market of origin for the brand. Berlin, Connecticut and Guilford, Connecticut both recently opened bringing the number of Pokemoto locations in Connecticut to 18 (13 open and 5 franchise locations coming soon). With these two Connecticut openings, Pokemoto now has 29 currently open locations and an additional 45 franchise locations sold but not yet opened covering 16 states. Pokemoto remains the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the Connecticut market today.

BERLIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO