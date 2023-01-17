While the focus has been on Chicago Cubs' All-Star left fielder Ian Happ as he enters the final year of team control before reaching free agency next offseason, there is another Cub that faces an uncertain future after the 2023 season. The lone holdout from the 2016 World Series team, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, is also entering what may be his final season with the Cubs. 2023 represents the final guaranteed year of Hendricks' contract with the Cubs as the team holds a $16MM club option for the 2024 season. While speaking with Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Hendricks stated his goal is to remain with the Cubs.

