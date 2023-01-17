ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Kyle Hendricks, PCA and Matt Mervis, and more

While the focus has been on Chicago Cubs' All-Star left fielder Ian Happ as he enters the final year of team control before reaching free agency next offseason, there is another Cub that faces an uncertain future after the 2023 season. The lone holdout from the 2016 World Series team, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, is also entering what may be his final season with the Cubs. 2023 represents the final guaranteed year of Hendricks' contract with the Cubs as the team holds a $16MM club option for the 2024 season. While speaking with Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Hendricks stated his goal is to remain with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy