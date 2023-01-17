Police Log: Male steals cash from 7-11, then arrested for stolen vehicle outside store

Tuesday, January 10

Unattended Death

Deputies responded to a call in the early morning hours on January 10. During the night, a 66-year-old California man got out of bed to use the restroom, where he collapsed in the presence of family. CPR was given by family, deputies, and EMS; however, the male was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the man being from out of town, an unattended death response was warranted. The on-call OME and detective responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation. The man’s body was later transported to the OME’s office. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Wednesday, January 11

Attempted Burglary

Deputies were dispatched to an attempted burglary report in the town of Henefer. The complainant woke up in the morning and found the side door to his garage kicked in with the door jam broken. The caller also found the door that leads to the inside of his residence from inside his garage having been tampered with but believed nobody was able to make it into the residence. The caller found nothing missing from inside the garage. There are no leads or evidence in this case.

Criminal Mischief

Deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief near Hoytsville. The victim said her vehicle was keyed sometime during the day and was unsure where or what time of day. The victim wanted a report made for insurance purposes. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

Assault

Deputies were dispatched for two male subjects in a physical altercation. Deputies located a 64-year-old male near his residence with abrasions to his face and was transported by EMS. Contact was made with the second involved subject, a 47-year-old male, who stated he was defending himself from his neighbor who tried to strike him with a snow shovel. Due to conflicting statements by both subjects and witnesses, the case was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for screening of charges for both subjects.

Possession of Methamphetamine

Deputies were notified that a wanted male driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was believed to be in Kimball Junction. The vehicle was located on Highland Drive, a stop sign violation was observed, and a traffic stop was conducted. During the stop, a K9 was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotic odor. A vehicle search revealed a user amount of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old Park City man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and several active arrest warrants.

Friday, January 13

Identity Theft

A woman reported she gave her driver’s license and social security number to someone she thought was giving her a remote job. The woman discovered it was not a real company and wanted to report the incident so she could get a new driver’s license. There are no suspects at this time.

Possession of Marijuana

Deputies responded to a gas station in Coalville to assist in patrolling the property related to a trespassing call made earlier. During the investigation, a K-9 alerted for narcotic odor in the vehicle. A search and over 24.2 grams of THC resin and .9 grams of marijuana were located. The 35-year-old South Dakota man was issued a citation and released from the location.

Recovered Vehicle

Deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle, which was located in the 7-11 gas station parking lot in Silver Creek. The stolen vehicle was occupied by a sole occupant in the driver seat, later identified as a 33-year-old Tooele man. The male was placed under arrest, and the original agency of the stolen vehicle and Murray Police Department were notified. The vehicle was impounded, and the male was transported to the Summit County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saturday, December 14

Burglary

A 7-11 employee called regarding a theft that occurred on the night of January 13, 2023. The employee stated $125 was missing from one of the registers this morning. After reviewing the camera footage, it was discovered a white male wearing a green hoodie, white shirt, and tan pants walked into the store through the back kitchen door and stole money from one of the registers at approximately 10:32 p.m.

The male then walked out of the same door and returned to his vehicle parked on the west side of the building. The male was then arrested for a separate incident, specifically the recovery of a stolen vehicle, outside the same 7-11, and was then identified as a 33-year-old Tooele man. When the male was booked into jail, he was in possession of more than $100 in cash. The money was seized and booked into evidence.

