ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Police Log: Male steals cash from 7-11, then arrested for stolen vehicle outside store

By TownLift // Will Scadden
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcXuH_0kHfwCW500

Tuesday, January 10

Unattended Death

Deputies responded to a call in the early morning hours on January 10. During the night, a 66-year-old California man got out of bed to use the restroom, where he collapsed in the presence of family. CPR was given by family, deputies, and EMS; however, the male was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the man being from out of town, an unattended death response was warranted. The on-call OME and detective responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation. The man’s body was later transported to the OME’s office. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Wednesday, January 11

Attempted Burglary

Deputies were dispatched to an attempted burglary report in the town of Henefer. The complainant woke up in the morning and found the side door to his garage kicked in with the door jam broken. The caller also found the door that leads to the inside of his residence from inside his garage having been tampered with but believed nobody was able to make it into the residence. The caller found nothing missing from inside the garage. There are no leads or evidence in this case.

Criminal Mischief

Deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief near Hoytsville. The victim said her vehicle was keyed sometime during the day and was unsure where or what time of day. The victim wanted a report made for insurance purposes. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

Assault

Deputies were dispatched for two male subjects in a physical altercation. Deputies located a 64-year-old male near his residence with abrasions to his face and was transported by EMS. Contact was made with the second involved subject, a 47-year-old male, who stated he was defending himself from his neighbor who tried to strike him with a snow shovel. Due to conflicting statements by both subjects and witnesses, the case was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for screening of charges for both subjects.

Possession of Methamphetamine

Deputies were notified that a wanted male driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was believed to be in Kimball Junction. The vehicle was located on Highland Drive, a stop sign violation was observed, and a traffic stop was conducted. During the stop, a K9 was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotic odor. A vehicle search revealed a user amount of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old Park City man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and several active arrest warrants.

Friday, January 13

Identity Theft

A woman reported she gave her driver’s license and social security number to someone she thought was giving her a remote job. The woman discovered it was not a real company and wanted to report the incident so she could get a new driver’s license. There are no suspects at this time.

Possession of Marijuana

Deputies responded to a gas station in Coalville to assist in patrolling the property related to a trespassing call made earlier. During the investigation, a K-9 alerted for narcotic odor in the vehicle. A search and over 24.2 grams of THC resin and .9 grams of marijuana were located. The 35-year-old South Dakota man was issued a citation and released from the location.

Recovered Vehicle

Deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle, which was located in the 7-11 gas station parking lot in Silver Creek. The stolen vehicle was occupied by a sole occupant in the driver seat, later identified as a 33-year-old Tooele man. The male was placed under arrest, and the original agency of the stolen vehicle and Murray Police Department were notified. The vehicle was impounded, and the male was transported to the Summit County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saturday, December 14

Burglary

A 7-11 employee called regarding a theft that occurred on the night of January 13, 2023. The employee stated $125 was missing from one of the registers this morning. After reviewing the camera footage, it was discovered a white male wearing a green hoodie, white shirt, and tan pants walked into the store through the back kitchen door and stole money from one of the registers at approximately 10:32 p.m.

The male then walked out of the same door and returned to his vehicle parked on the west side of the building. The male was then arrested for a separate incident, specifically the recovery of a stolen vehicle, outside the same 7-11, and was then identified as a 33-year-old Tooele man. When the male was booked into jail, he was in possession of more than $100 in cash. The money was seized and booked into evidence.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Suspect Arrested From Shocking Drive-Thru Abduction Attempt After Police Find Alleged Evidence In Vehicle

A suspect was arrested in connection to the terrifying attempted abduction of an Auburn, Washington, drive-thru coffee stand barista. Police made the arrest after they found alleged evidence of the crime in the suspect's vehicle, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disturbing moment between the barista and the suspect occurred just after 5 AM on Monday, January 16, according to the store's security camera footage. After police released the shocking video to the public in an attempt to drum up potential tips, an arrest was made the following day. In a tweet from the Auburn Police Department, the arrest of a suspect...
AUBURN, WA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for bathing her kids in bleach, giving them meth

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to a little less than two years behind bars for bathing two of her children in bleach and giving one of them meth. The Centre Daily Times reports a judge handed Tara Auman a sentence of 11.5 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility with five months of time served after she pleaded no contest to two counts of child endangerment. The judge also sentenced Auman to five years of probation.
BELLEFONTE, PA
People

2 High School Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash, Police Officer Arrested

Officials said the crash occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night A community has been left in mourning after two high school cheerleaders were killed when a police chase turned deadly this weekend, with one officer charged as a result. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15 — both of whom were students and cheerleaders at Brusly High School in Louisiana — were killed in the crash, which officials said occurred during a high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect on Saturday night. Maggie's brother Liam Dunn was also...
BRUSLY, LA
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS News

Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed

Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
THORNTON, CO
News On 6

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy