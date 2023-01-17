A smile is often your first introduction to someone else. Many of us care about the look of our grins because we find smiles so attractive. Our obsession with a beaming grin isn't all vanity, though. Psychology and self-esteem are involved with the look of our teeth. A bright smile allows us "to connect with other people," Yale University psychologist Marianne LaFrance said (via Wired). No matter how hard we try, we sometimes judge others and ourselves based on appearances, including smiles. Looking in the mirror, you are probably the most critical person about your own toothy grin. "Our smile is an extension of our personality," Dr. Stephanie Dumanian, a dentist at Park Lex 60 Dental, told Refinery29. "It gives us self-esteem and confidence."

19 HOURS AGO