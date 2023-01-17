ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Al Sharpton’s Daughters Are Following Their Famous Father’s Footsteps With New FOX SOUL Show ‘The Sharpton Sisters’

By Janeé Bolden
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfHpL_0kHfw9x900

Al Sharpton has to be a proud papa this week with his daughters Ashley and Dominique launching their new talk series The Sharpton Sisters on FOX SOUL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIks5_0kHfw9x900

Source: Courtesy / FOX SOUL

Each week, Dominique and Ashley Sharpton, daughters of famed civil rights activist, Reverend Al Sharpton , will sit down with another fellow celebrity offspring who understand the mixed blessing of growing up in both the public and social media eye.

“Many don’t understand the lows that come with living under the public eye, especially for women of color. Our show will feature power chats with the children of some of the world’s most influential household names, as they share insight into their lives of being ordinary women with extraordinary legacies to uphold,” said Dominique and Ashley Sharpton, co-hosts of The Sharpton Sisters. “We need more positive Black shows for the younger generation that aren’t centered around fighting, gossip, or negativity. That is why we decided to launch our talk series on a Black positive platform like FOX SOUL. ”

The first episode kicks off with a full introduction to the Sharpton sisters. During this half-hour, Dominique and Ashley sit down with their father to talk about their childhood and what Al really thinks of their new talk show.

Check out an exclusive clip from the first episode below:

That’s a great story. We’re definitely looking forward to hearing more celeb kids sit down with Ashley and Dominique.

The Sharpton Sisters premieres January 18, and airs every Wednesday at 9:00PM (ET) / 6:00PM (PT) exclusively on FOX SOUL.

ABOUT DOMINIQUE SHARPTON
Eldest daughter of Rev. Al Sharpton, Dominique Sharpton is an actress, producer, and activist. Dominique recently starred in the hit summer reality TV competition series Claim to Fame on ABC Network, which earned her a new title “The Domfather”. She is the co-host of her father’s nationally syndicated radio show, “Keeping it Real” that broadcasts on over 30 stations across the country. As National Director of Membership for National Action Network, one of the nation’s legacy civil rights organizations with more than 100 chapters and 40,000 members across the country, Dominique Sharpton works to activate and engage the next generation of community activists and impact systemic change through local community development. She also produces live cultural events to activate and inspire change.

ABOUT ASHLEY SHARPTON
Youngest daughter of Rev. Al Sharpton, Ashley Sharpton is a strategist, organizer, archivist, and social media manager for the National Action Network, Founder/Principal of Sharpton Entertainment LLC. Formerly Harl3m Ink, Sharpton Entertainment is a boutique entertainment company most well known for Sharpton Entertainment’s Harlem Summer Showcase featuring up and coming artists like Teyana Taylor, ASAP Ferg, Young B, Ron Browz, and Nate White. In 2013, Rev. Sharpton brought Ashley on his team to expand his personal social media & his weekday radio show social network presence. She was also instrumental in enhancing National Action Network (NAN)’s digital footprint. Those efforts afforded her the opportunity to serve as a live social media commentator from the White House during President Obama’s 2014, 2015, and 2016 State of The Union addresses.

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'

50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
Essence

Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend

“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Black Enterprise

CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year

Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
rolling out

Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy