USC basketball welcomes Vince Iwuchukwu, prepares for huge Arizona road trip

The USC Trojans were finally able to put Vince Iwuchukwu on the floor this past week. Iwuchukwu gained medical clearance to play from doctors, who have been closely monitoring his health and well-being after he suffered an episode of cardiac arrest in July of 2022. Iwuchukwu played a total of 11 minutes in the two-game homestand versus Colorado and Utah. He will remain under a minutes restriction in the coming weeks, but we will see if he might be able to play a slightly higher amount of minutes per game.

He played five minutes against Colorado, six against Utah. Could we see eight or nine minutes against Arizona or Arizona State? It’s an important question, given how big this upcoming Arizona road trip is. USC really needs a split to improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament, but it certainly won’t be easy against two tournament-quality opponents.

We discuss USC men’s basketball in our latest podcast episode. Ian Hest produced the show: