Two Hollister students were recognized for their talents after winning the Hollister School District Talent Show on Friday, Jan. 13. The talent show returned to Hollister after several years of being away, mostly due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 show featured 21 Hollister Students, ranging from grades kindergarten to 12th grade, took to the stage to showcase their abilities in front of close to 200 attendees.

HOLLISTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO