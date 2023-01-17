Read full article on original website
Bryan Cobb named new vice president at C-Forward
C-Forward, an Information Technology (I.T.) service provider headquartered in Covington, has announced a new vice president. Bryan Cobb has been promoted to the management team as Vice President vCIO (Virtual Chief Information Officer.) Cobb joined C-Forward in 2016 as Project Supervisor. Prior to C-Forward, he spent 15 years as the IT/Facilities Director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD.)
What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
Gateway, Boone County Schools form apprenticeship with local company
A local company is working to make students aware of the types of opportunities available in the construction industry. In 2018, HR Director for Riegler Blacktop, Michael Taylor, wanted to start a work-based learning program that consisted of a 12-week summer internship program. He wanted students to spend two weeks at each construction division.
Mayors group and Kenton County officials debate recent payroll tax increases
Kenton County mayors, city council members, government workers and officials of all kinds packed the Ft. Mitchell Community Center on Saturday for a meeting of the Kenton County Mayors group, where a debate about government transparency, economic development and political process ensued. Several subjects were on the agenda, but the...
Warrick’s three at the buzzer beats Cleveland State
Marques Warrick got himself something “real nice” for his 21st birthday on Thursday, sinking a 30-foot shot as the final horn sounded to give Northern Kentucky a 57-56 win over Cleveland State in front of his home fans at Truist Arena. The game-winning bucket led off ESPN’s Sportscenter...
Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
Eaglins lead NewCath on courts/course
A playful sibling rivalry has been percolating at their Cold Spring home. The subject: Has Newport Central Catholic 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin ever beaten her older brother Caleb, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, 1-on-1 in pickup games at Northern Kentucky University?. “She has not beat me yet,” Caleb said.
Northern Kentucky men remain tied for league lead with resounding victory over PFW
Northern Kentucky University Norse men’s basketball head coach Darrin Horn joked about the fans not getting their money’s worth Saturday night considering all the overtime and close games they’ve seen at Truist Arena this year. The Norse (13-8, 8-2) remained in a tie for the Horizon League...
Dayton to see new development, infrastructure improvements this year
Improvements are planned for Dayton sidewalks and code enforcement this year as new developments are underway in the city. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker delivered his second annual “state of the city” remarks during the city council meeting earlier this month. Baker said the city is seeing growth with...
Park Hills Council discusses vision for permanent meeting space
The Park Hills Financial Oversight Committee is pursuing more research and data for a new permanent city building. Currently, the council rents space from The Garden’s of Park Hills to hold their monthly meetings. This costs up to $200 per session, frequently two sessions per month. It is up to the members to set up chairs and tables and audio-video presentations when necessary.
Thomas More women extend win streak to 26, men drop third straight
Thomas More 79, Georgetown 51 (women) The Thomas More women’s basketball team left no doubt early in a 79-51 victory over Georgetown to improve to 20-0 and 14-0 in the Mid-South Conference. The win was their 26th straight overall dating back to last season. Thomas More built a 27-10...
Friday NKY Girls Basketball hoops round-up: Ryle earns home rivalry win against Conner
The teams know they will meet again with a region tournament berth on the line at Cooper. But aside from earning the second seed in the 33rd District Tournament, the host Ryle Raiders (16-5, 2-1) and Conner Cougars (11-6, 1-2) took the court seeing how they matched up with each other that night and what needs improvement between this game and that next matchup in February. Ryle used its offensive balance and team defense to prevail in this one, 65-48.
Boone/Kenton Counties declare level one snow emergency
Boone and Kenton Counties have declared a level one snow emergency effective immediately. A level one snow emergency is when motorists are advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow and/or ice. Citizens should contact their employers to determine whether they should report to...
Rub House spice store relocating to Alexandria after Ebert’s Meats shuts doors
In the wake of Ebert’s Meats closing, the store’s next door neighbor, Rub House, has announced they will be closing their Monmouth Street location, instead choosing to relocate to Alexandria. The announcement was made on Rub House’s official Facebook page, with founder and owner Dan Stankiewicz along with...
Police searching for missing 14 year-old girl last seen in Fort Thomas
Police are searching for Harmony Collins, 14, who has been missing from the Fort Thomas area since 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Per Fort Thomas police, Collins is 5-foot-five, 120 pounds with brownish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shoes, a pink shirt and black sweatpants as well as a black backpack with a Nike logo.
